Former NRL player Beau Ryan has cleared the air on a live broadcast phone chat to the Kangaroos in the early hours of Monday morning, which ended up pear-shaped.

On Triple M, the call team headlined by Ryan, Aaron Woods and Cat Lynch decided to ring the Kangaroos players after their win against the Kiwis in the World Cup final to pass on their congratulations.

A player believed to be Cameron Munster picked up the call before immediately hanging up in the early hours of Monday morning, after Ryan announced they were live on-air.

Another unidentified person picked up Ryan's second attempt at ringing the Kangaroos, and expletives were thrown out following Triple M's attempts to congratulate the team.

“Beau, you know we can't do that. It's 5am in the morning in Queensland, come on. You can't do that," a voice was heard on the other line before swearing at Ryan over the phone.

Co-host Woods misidentified the person as team manager Jason Clark, which Ryan set straight after Monday's awkward mishap.

Meanwhile, the Kangaroos also confirmed to nine.com.au that Clark was not the other person on the phone.

“To be crystal clear, Jason Clark was not the one who swore,” Ryan said on air on Tuesday.

“I spoke to everyone yesterday, I spoke to his manager, and I was like, ‘it wasn't Jason Clark, we know it wasn't'.

“It just went from there. Once it escalated, it was out of control.

“I like Jason Clark; it wasn't him, he's a really good guy.”

The Kangaroos are reportedly not impressed with the stunt pulled by the radio group, especially given how early the call came in after the team would have been celebrating their strong World Cup domination.

Ryan believed the team wasn't going to pick up the phone.

“We called them to congratulate them. We thought it was going to go to voicemail,” Ryan added on Tuesday.

“Shout out to the guys; I've got a great relationship with Cam Munster. I haven't heard from anyone from their camp; they've been OK.

“It doesn't look good if people think it was Cam Munster or Jason Clark. We're not in the game of figuring out who it was; it was light-hearted fun.”