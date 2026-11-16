Former rugby league player and agent Braith Anasta has made a strong tease about the future of his former client, Cameron Munster.

Ahead of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, the Storm five-eighth said he was "lowballed" by the Storm's offer to retain him on a two-year extension, with a $350,000 cut in 2028 from a $1.1 million salary in 2027.

It's no secret the Storm want Munster to finish his career at the club, and given their offers haven't convinced their star, it's clear a deal won't be signed anytime soon.

After jokingly saying he wouldn't move to Sydney because of the media, it seems that he will seriously consider moving up from Melbourne.

He previously negotiated with the PNG Chiefs during the season before both parties paused talks to remove distractions from his season.

In the World Cup, Munster delivered on the biggest stage in the games that defined Australia's campaign, having a strong kicking game against New Zealand in the World Cup final.

Although Munster teased a return to Queensland, running his own pub on Caxton Street, his current manager, Justin Caines, confirmed days before the World Cup that the 32-year-old is willing to join any club that pays him well.

“Cam is still very much at the top of his game,” Caines said in October.

“He is only 32 years of age. He is still the Queensland captain, and he was picked in the Australian squad for the World Cup, so he is still very much a representative player.

“There's a new CBA coming in, and there will be a new salary cap for 2028 and beyond.

“We don't see any reason for Cameron to be taking a pay cut.

“With everyone else's salaries going up, we don't see why the Australian five-eighth and Queensland captain has to go backwards in pay.

“Why should Cam look to take a pay cut when everyone else's salaries are going up?

“That doesn't align with what he has done and what he is going to do in the game.”

Munster's former manager, Braith Anasta, revealed that the current Storm player will not consider loyalty to the club in any move Munster makes about his playing future.

“He's taken a lot less to be loyal, but he's at a point now where I can openly say that he won't be staying for the loyalty anymore; he's done his time,” Anasta said on the BTFU Podcast.

The salary cap is expected to receive a significant boost in 2028 from the $12.1 million salary cap in 2027.

Munster is expected to have interest from the Perth Bears and the PNG Chiefs, and has been linked to the Brisbane Broncos, Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

There is also growing concern about the uncertainty around Harry Grant, who has been linked to a return to Queensland.

With Craig Bellamy's future undecided, despite being contracted until 2028, it could influence the Storm's off-contract players to leave.

Stefano Utoikamanu has also been linked with a return to Sydney, with the Sydney Roosters one of several clubs chasing the front-rower.