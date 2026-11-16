The NRL is expected to announce the purchase of the English Super League this week to strengthen the code's presence in the Northern Hemisphere.

NRL executive chair Peter V'landys declared the deal should be finalised this week following ongoing negotiations, according to News Corp reports.

V'landys' NRL administration is keen to have rugby league gospel spread across the world, and following some financial issues in the English top-flight competition in past years, the NRL is set to take over.

“We're very close. I think this week we'll probably announce that we've done a deal with Super League,” he said to News Corp.

“I think that's good for Super League. They're going to get substantial investment, and we're confident we can take them to another level.

“We want to make the game global. We've got the best game of all, as they say, and we need England to be strong.

“That's very important to us. If we're going to have global rounds, England should be first and foremost in that objective.”

Meanwhile, V'landys also touched on growing criticism of the player payments given out following their World Cup commitments.

Multiple reports emerged that the Kangaroos are being paid $40,000 for their contributions, while other smaller nations are only receiving a base fee of $850 per game.

V'landys addressed the noise following Samoa star Spencer Leniu going public on his social media about the financial disparity between nations.

“We're the first country ever to actually pay the players,” V'landys said.

“It's the responsibility of each nation to pay its players, so we gave them a contribution towards that payment.

“A lot's been made of the $850. It's not really $850 — it's closer to $2,000 to $3,000 a game because we also give a participation fee to the nation. They should put all that participation fee into the players.

“They also get prize money. Third and fourth (Samoa and Tonga) got $50,000 each — and average it all out, it's about $2,500 to $3,000 a game. So the $850 figure is a bit of a fallacy in reality.

“Australia is the first country to host a World Cup and pay other nations a contribution towards player payments, because ordinarily that responsibility sits with each nation.

“They can also commercialise their jerseys and secure other sponsorships, so there's no reason they can't pay players similarly to what Australia pays.

“When we host the Pacific Championships, we pay all players the same rate — $3,000 a game — because we host them.

“The World Cup is different, and we've simply abided by the existing protocols.”

On top of the Super League purchase, V'landys has also been organising Global Round, an ambitious project to have NRL played in different areas of the globe, with plans to play a match in Japan beginning to take shape for 2028.

The Las Vegas endeavour will launch the 2027 NRL season on their fourth trip across the Pacific.

It's propelled ambitions to take the code to plenty of other areas in a bid to globalise the sport, with the NRL's latest ownership of the Super League no doubt going to play a role in spreading rugby league across the world.