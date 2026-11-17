The NSW Blues have confirmed James Tedesco has retired from representative football after posting a thank-you tribute to the legendary Blues fullback.

Following Tedesco's final hit-out in the green and gold at the World Cup final, he admitted he was done in the Kangaroos jersey.

"Well, it's been three years since I put this jersey on, so just to be a part of this group and whatever my role was in this team, I was happy with," Tedesco said on Channel 7 post full-time.

"Obviously I got the game early, which I was happy with, and then just to play my role with the squad.

"It's really special; this is my last time wearing this Australian jersey, so to finish by winning a World Cup, it's special."

It left many wondering whether he would retire from State of Origin duties as well, until the Blues went to their social media to thank Tedesco for his service to New South Wales.

Closing the curtain on one of the great Origin careers 👏 ☑️ 26 NSW appearances

☑️ NSW Captain 2020-23

☑️ Wally Lewis Medal 2019

☑️ 5 series wins pic.twitter.com/l5glrro2L1 — NSWBlues (@NSWBlues) November 17, 2026

Tedesco had an incredible 2026 campaign, and it feels a fitting time to call it a day on his representative duties after somehow going to yet another level of dominance this year.

The 33-year-old star finished the year with a Clive Churchill Medal and premiership trophy, while also winning the State of Origin series with the Blues and finishing with a World Cup triumph.

Over his Blues career, Tedesco built a reputation as a clutch fullback, showing his championship class by winning two matches at the death on his own.

The first came in the Origin decider in 2019, when Tedesco tracked up the middle in the dying moments and caught a pass from Blake Ferguson to score the match-winner in the corner and give the Blues back-to-back series wins for the first time since 2003 and 2004.

Then he backed it up in 2026 after running through and collecting a Nathan Cleary bomb to complete an incredible Game 1 comeback to put the Blues 1-0 in the series after coming back from 20-0.

THE CRAZIEST ORIGIN FINISH EVER 🤯 James Tedesco has Nerves of Steel. pic.twitter.com/YSdqEXu3Di — NRL (@NRL) May 27, 2026

He will go down as one of the most influential and impactful NSW Blues players of all time since his Origin debut in 2016.

When Tedesco draws the curtain on his NRL career, he will be spoken in the same conversations with Billy Slater as the most dominant fullbacks in the competition's history.

It is believed Tedesco is still keen to play on past 2027, and will put all his focus into bringing the Roosters back-to-back premierships and continuing NRL dominance in Bondi