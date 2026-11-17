The Wests Tigers will switch it up during the 2027 NRL season, opting to change out the classic 'home' and 'away' kits for modernised 'dark' and 'light' playing strips.

The light strip for 2027 has already been released to the public, which encapsulates the joint venture's classic orange strip that they've donned since the clubs' merger in 2000.

What the dark jersey will entail is currently unknown, but the new jersey strategy is sworn to bring appropriate reflection to all the communities and cultures that make up the Tigers' brand.

The dark jersey is set to be released in the early weeks of 2027 while the Tigers squad undergoes a rigorous training program over the summer.

It is likely the Tigers' dark and light jerseys are to reflect two 'primary' jerseys, as opposed to having one dominate sales and popularity among fans.

It is likely it means both kits will be worn at various times during home games in 2027, in accordance with the NRL rules on clashing colours with its opposition.

The club also announced there will be plenty of distinct and unique playing kits released as part of their jersey program throughout the 2027 season.

Tigers' CEO Shaun Mielekamp has confirmed plenty of extra work has gone into getting their jersey program right upon taking on feedback from the community.

“We've been looking at our jersey program in great detail over the off-season, not just for 2027 but how it will look in the years to come,” Mielekamp said in a Tigers statement.

“The team has looked closely at what our club has done over the last 26 years in terms of our jerseys, to get a thorough understanding of our past, so we can make informed decisions on what it will look like into the future.

“I've had great discussions with members and fans about our jerseys. It's a hot topic and something everyone is really passionate about. We've listened to their feedback and incorporated it into our broader planning.

“Our jerseys are such an important extension of our Club's identity and history. You see them in streets and suburbs from Leichhardt to Leumeah, and making sure they reflect the communities we proudly represent was extremely important to us.”

The Tigers will kick off their season in the bright lights of Las Vegas when they face the Melbourne Storm in the fourth instalment of the code's push in the United States.