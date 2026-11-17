The St George Illawarra Dragons are set to announce the signing of New Zealand Warriors hooker Samuel Healey on a two-year deal starting in 2028.

The skilful dummy half has agreed to join Dean Young's overhauled roster, with the Daily Telegraph reporting his addition as the Dragons show no signs of slowing down in their aggressive recruitment drive.

Healey's addition will likely see him rotate with Jacob Liddle in the dummy half role in 2028, with Connor Watson departing his stopover deal in Wollongong for his two-year contract at the PNG Chiefs.

The Warriors have no interest in releasing Healey early to the Dragons, but will link back with Luke Metcalf in the Red V after spending time across the Tasman together.

The Shire product has made 29 appearances in the NRL, coming off the interchange bench for Wayde Egan in a brilliant one-two punch which saw the Warriors roll downfield on plenty of occasions in 2026.

Healey has elite deception and service from the ruck and will grow into a star when given more opportunities and game time.

But with every game Healey plays, it becomes clearer and clearer he is ready for more minutes in the top grade.

Given former Dragons skipper Damien Cook departed to the Super League, it's likely either Liddle or Healey will claim the starting role in 2028.

“Sam is a player with enormous potential,” Young told News Corp.

“His running game, combined with the speed of the modern ruck and the six-again rule, will complement the spine we have built extremely well.

“His craft and understanding at dummy half have continued to evolve, and I believe there is still plenty of room for improvement. As he continues to develop, his ability to influence games from that position will only grow stronger.”

Healey will get a big chunk of NRL experience again next year before making his move back to Australia, and will be learning plenty from Egan, the reigning Dally M Hooker, before he departs Auckland.

During 2026, the Dragons underwent one of the biggest recruitment drives to ensure a competitive roster moving forward, securing Kodi Nikorima, Scott Drinkwater, Keaon Koloamatangi, Luke Metcalf, Phillip Sami, and Connor Watson.

The Red V also retained plenty of young talent long-term, including the Couchman brothers, Hamish Stewart, Dylan Egan and Loko Pasifiki Tonga, marking 2027 as a new era at the joint venture.