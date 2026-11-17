Penrith Panthers superstar Liam Martin is set to tour Canberra Raiders facilities in December as he weighs up his next contract move.

Martin is fresh off a World Cup win, and can now turn his attention towards securing a contract beyond 2027, which he is yet to do so.

With Penrith finalising a bunch of contracts to high-profile stars including Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo, it has given Martin time to assess his future options for 2028, with fresh reports from News Corp revealing the fiery back-rower has accepted an invitation to the nation's capital.

It is understood Martin's first choice is to remain at Penrith, but two weeks ago, he admitted he is 'open' to a move to the Raiders, fuelling speculation of a switch.

With Hudson Young's departure from the club looking likely, the Raiders will have plenty of cash to throw at Martin as a like-for-like representative backrower in lime green.

The Raiders pulled their contract extension offer for Young, allowing him to explore his options, with plenty of reports suggesting he has already signed with the PNG Chiefs.

With Martin still at the top of his game despite turning 30 next year, the Raiders will be keen to get a deal done to have him in Canberra for when Young departs for Port Moresby in 2028.

It is understood Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will give Martin the tour around Raiders HQ when he arrives in the first week of next month.

Martin started in every match for the Kangaroos during their World Cup run, forming a dangerous combination with Tom Dearden, Kotoni Staggs and Tom Trbojevic on the right edge for Australia.

The Temora product finished with a dazzling two-try performance in the final to help the Aussies lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday night.