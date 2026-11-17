The PNG Chiefs are showing no signs of slowing down in the player market, with Gold Coast Titans star AJ Brimson set to fly to Port Moresby this weekend, where it is expected he will sign a new deal.

Brimson looks to have sorted his playing future with a $2.1 million tax-free contract following the Titans permitting him to explore his options in Port Moresby for 2028, with News Corp reporting the deal is all but done.

It is likely the English international will return to the fullback role for Willie Peters' side, marking another thrilling backline player joining the star-studded roster.

With the figure in place, Brimson just has to check out PNG before giving the green light to make the switch to the Chiefs in 2028.

Brimson is currently contracted until 2030, but the Gold Coast are happy for him to explore his options in Port Moresby following the Titans unearthing Keano Kini, who owns the position where AJ feels most comfortable playing his best footy.

"The Titans have granted AJ Brimson permission to travel to Papua New Guinea following reports on his playing future beyond the 2027 season," a club statement read on Tuesday.

"Currently contracted on the Gold Coast until 2030, the club recently allowed Brimson to explore opportunities with rival clubs to play in his desired position of fullback."

The Titans also confirmed Brimson will be playing on the Glitter Strip in 2027, putting to bed any speculation of a stopover deal and an early exit.

Brimson has floated around the fullback, centre, and five-eighth roles across the 2020s but has yet to stick to one position.

It's no secret that fullback is his best position, but the Titans will have to put the club first and retain some of their brilliant young talent.

Kini, Jayden Campbell and Zane Harrison have all looked comfortable in their respective spine positions and are settling for a long-term future for the Titans.

The talented speedster played fullback for England in their recent World Cup campaign, scoring three tries, making seven line breaks and averaging just under 200 metres in his three World Cup Tests.

It's not the only Chiefs raid this time of year, with the publication also revealing that Xavier Willison and Deine Mariner will tour PNG facilities.

The Broncos duo would be welcome additions to the lineup, especially Willison, given his stature as a Kiwis star and the Chiefs' lack of punch in the middles so far.

Sam Walker also met with Chiefs officials in Brisbane on Tuesday following a messy contract dispute with the Sydney Roosters, who pulled their extension offer for 2028, leaving Walker open for a fresh start.

The Chiefs currently roster an incredible backline to kick things off in 2028, including Brian To'o, Alex Johnston, Joseph Manu, and Zac Lomax.