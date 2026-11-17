The NRL has confirmed the Manly Sea Eagles will officially be the Perth Bears' first-ever opponent when they travel to Western Australia in Round 1.

The Bears and Sea Eagles have a checkered history in the 13-man code, stemming back to a cross-the-bridge rivalry, which then took a turn for the worse when they formed a merger club.

With little success as an amalgamated club, the Northern Eagles, it resulted in a nasty split.

It left the North Sydney club with financial issues, with Manly continuing into the NRL era and leaving the Bears dwelling.

Plenty of North Sydney faithful believe Manly are the reason why the Bears have been out of the top-grade competition for 26-odd years, and will get the chance to stick it to them.

Their rivalry will be reignited as the new Perth franchise, with Round 1 taking place at Optus Stadium in front of an expected 60,000 fans on Sunday 1pm local time.

Sea Eagles superstar Tom Trbojevic scored a hat-trick on Optus Stadium turf the last time he played at the venue when the NSW Blues visited Perth for State of Origin in 2019.

Meanwhile, the last two premiers, the Sydney Roosters and the Brisbane Broncos, will follow the Las Vegas double-header on the following Thursday at Allianz Stadium as the tri-colours prepare their title defence.

The Bulldogs will travel across the ditch to face the New Zealand Warriors on Friday.

Scott Drinkwater's old crew will travel to Jubilee to face a new-look Dragons side with plenty of fresh faces, taking place at 8pm on Friday.

The Dolphins will host the Sharks in Redcliffe to open their accounts on Saturday afternoon, hoping to rewrite their last meeting, which ended in a 66-0 domination by the Shire outfit.

The Knights and Panthers will have a preliminary final rematch showdown following the dramatic scenes of the finals in Week 3.

Nathan Cleary is expected to be fit to go and will come up head-to-head against the side against which he suffered a nasty compound fracture in his return match.

Following that match, the next day will be Manly in Perth. Then, we will get the first look at Payne Haas in South Sydney gear when they travel to the nation's capital to face Ricky Stuart's Canberra Raiders on Sunday night.

2027 NRL season, Round 1