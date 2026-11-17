Jack Bostock became a World Champion as Australia defeated New Zealand 32-12 in Sunday night's final. However, his celebrations weren't just admired on the field as video of his reunion with Jacek McLaurin was captured after the game.

The video showed Bostock embracing McLaurin after the match, both emotional and overwhelmed with pride.

A wholesome moment between World Cup winner Jack Bostock and great mate Jacek McLaurin has gone viral. The pair shared a tearful moment, following Australia’s Rugby League World Cup win, just after a mid-game tackle that left McLaurin with spinal injuries and in a wheelchair. pic.twitter.com/QFtEVuo6Tw — 10 Sport (@10SportAU) November 17, 2026

Bostock was named Player of the Match after a tremendous effort, producing a standout performance for the Aussies. The 23-year-old had an impressive tournament, scoring nine tries in five appearances.

In the final, Bostock scored two tries to help the Kangaroos secure their fourth consecutive World Cup title, finishing his successful comeback year in the NRL after returning from an ACL injury.

Moments after the final, Bostock reunited with Jacek McLaurin, a long-time friend and former Rugby League player.

McLaurin suffered a life-changing spinal injury during a trial match with the Burleigh Bears earlier this year, leaving him without movement below the waist and limited movement in his arms.

McLaurin spent months in intensive care following the injury, after flying overseas to receive further treatment and continue his rehabilitation.

The 27-year-old has been documenting his journey on his Instagram, sharing the reality of his injury and providing updates on his rehabilitation. McLaurin educates his followers on the different sides of his injury, giving snapshots into the various treatments he is undergoing.

Despite the challenges of his recovery, McLaurin remained determined to return home to watch his close mate represent Australia on the biggest international stage.

In his Instagram post, McLaurin wrote, “Home just in time to watch my best mate get man of the match in the World Cup grand final.”

“Proud is an understatement.”

Bostock spoke of the impact and presence of the injury in a previous interview in September with NRL.com, describing it as extra motivation to perform to honour his mate.

“I feel like when I'm going out there, there's definitely a little bit of extra motivation to just know what he would do to get back out on the footy field,” Bostock said.

“It's definitely something I've carried with me for this season.

“What's happened to him was obviously very, very upsetting for everyone, especially him.”

The emotional reunion was a fitting end to what has been a fantastic year for Bostock, who has established himself as one of the league's rising stars.

Having McLaurin in the stands to witness his success made the occasion that much more special and honoured of the friendship the pair have.