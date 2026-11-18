Papua New Guinea winger Dudley Dotoi is reportedly set to return home for the 2027 season, with the 23-year-old winger to sign with the PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup.

According to The League Scene, Dotoi will sign with the Hunters for next season as he eyes up the potential deal with the PNG Chiefs ahead of their entrance into the NRL in 2028.

The reported move would be an opportunity to continue to develop his game and show off his talents in a competitive league. Dotoi is also able to position himself for a chance to represent his country in the NRL.

Dotoi has cemented himself as one of the Queensland Cup's best try-scorers, with an impressive statistic of 62 tries in 54 appearances.

His attacking ability and finishing prowess demonstrate exciting potential, and a welcoming addition to the Hunters as they prepare for their 2027 campaign.

The opportunity to join the Chiefs in 2028 would create a significant prospect for Dotoi, as the franchise is still finalising its squad. The Chiefs are expected to recruit heavily from local talent as they build their inaugural roster.

The Chiefs have certainly made their presence known through the recruitment process ahead of the 2028 season. They have signed huge stars in the NRL such as Jarome Luai, Brian To'o, Alex Johnston and recent reports linking AJ Brimson to Port Moresby.

They are also bringing some familiar faces back into the league, including the likes of Joseph Manu and Zac Lomax, ensuring that their squad will make a statement.

Dotoi's move to the Hunters could set him up for an explosive year, as it provides the perfect platform to give him the NRL career his talent deserves.

With no official confirmation from Dotoi or the Hunters, his reported move gives another exciting angle on the growing excitement surrounding PNG's arrival in the NRL.

As the Chiefs look to make history in 2028, Dotoi will have the motivation to make the most of his opportunity to showcase not only his country's talent but also the opportunity to become a part of something great.