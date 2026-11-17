With the 2026 season well and truly in the rearview mirror, attention now shifts to 2027 and 18 head coaches are preparing to lead their respective clubs with the pressure already mounting on some, while others appear to have little to worry about.
Some clubs will be entering the new campaign with complete faith in their head coaches, whilst others will have some beaming questions that will require answers early on.
From premiership-winning coaches seemingly untouchable in their positions to those facing enormous scrutiny after disappointing campaigns, the security of an NRL coaching job is never guaranteed.
With that in mind, Zero Tackle rank all 18 NRL head coaches from safest to most vulnerable heading into the 2027 season, assessing who can afford a difficult year and whose position could come under threat if results fail to eventuate.
1. Ivan Cleary
The Penrith head coach will enter the 2027 campaign knowing it is his final at the club and is under no pressure whatsoever after building the greatest dynasty the competition has seen in its modern era.
His second tenure at the club included four consecutive premierships, five grand final appearances and four minor premierships which speaks for itself - the prospect of adding to that in 2027 is on the horizon.
2026 didn't end in ideal fashion for the Panthers, they were odds on favourites to win yet another premiership before Nathan Cleary went down injured in the preliminary final.
With the confirmed departure of Brian To'o to the Chiefs, and the unknown futures of other stars at the club beyond 2027, 2028 will undoubtedly be a changing of the guard at Penrith - with Coach Cleary ultimately wanting to end his time at the club on a high.
The tenuousness (is that even a word) of each club’s coach is not determined solely by the lack of performance of the side. It is also determined by the attitude of the board.
On that basis Ricky Stuart and Craig Fitzgibbon are as safe as houses.
Their boards are not going to give either the shaft, regardless of how well the con-field performance merits it.