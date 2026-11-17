With the 2026 season well and truly in the rearview mirror, attention now shifts to 2027 and 18 head coaches are preparing to lead their respective clubs with the pressure already mounting on some, while others appear to have little to worry about.

Some clubs will be entering the new campaign with complete faith in their head coaches, whilst others will have some beaming questions that will require answers early on.

From premiership-winning coaches seemingly untouchable in their positions to those facing enormous scrutiny after disappointing campaigns, the security of an NRL coaching job is never guaranteed.

With that in mind, Zero Tackle rank all 18 NRL head coaches from safest to most vulnerable heading into the 2027 season, assessing who can afford a difficult year and whose position could come under threat if results fail to eventuate.