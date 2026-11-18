The PNG Chiefs have started their next big move in the recruitment process for their entrance into the NRL in 2028.

North Queensland Cowboys star Jeremiah Nanai is reportedly attracting significant interest from the new franchise.

According to CODE Sports, the Chiefs have met with the Cowboys player as they look to strengthen their forward pack. Nanai is coming off contract at the end of the 2027 season and may be swept up by the Papua New Guinea franchise.

Offers are expected to be between $900,000 and $1 million annually, as the Chiefs are able to provide an attractive tax-free contract to lock Nanai down.

The Cowboys are understood to want to re-sign the Queensland representative, but salary cap pressures may make that slightly difficult. As PNG comes into the NRL, the Chiefs are able to offer the financial opportunities that other teams simply can't afford.

Nanai has cemented himself as one of the Cowboys' most important forwards since entering the NRL in 2021. His physicality, try-scoring threat and attacking ability have made him quite the prospect for rival clubs, as the second-rower has also played State of Origin.

The potential signing would be another significant statement from the PNG club, which is determined to construct a competitive and experienced roster.

The Chiefs are also reportedly chasing Brisbane Broncos forward Xavier Willison and other experienced NRL players to push for success.

Hudson Young is also reportedly very close to signing his deal with the Chiefs, adding to their talented roster.

The combination of Nanai and Young may prove to be lethal as the two Origin representatives could potentially become a powerful duo.

Meanwhile, Gold Coast Titans fullback AJ Brimson is also close to signing a reported three-year deal worth $2.1 million tax-free with the Chiefs. Brimson is expected to remain at the Titans for the 2027 season before making the move to Papua New Guinea for their inaugural season.

The Chiefs have already signed a number of top NRL players, including Jarome Luai, Brian To'o and Alex Johnston. They are also bringing back some familiar faces with the likes of Zac Lomax and Joseph Manu.

Their recruitment strategy has quickly made the club a household name, with many rival clubs fearing the tax-free dollars will whisk their superstars away.

For Nanai, the potential move would represent a significant change in his career, as the Cowboys will fight to keep on their most talented forwards.

As the 2028 season looms, the Chiefs' chase for Nanai may become just what they need to cement their forward pack and instill more fear into the rest of the competition.