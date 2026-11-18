The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed Wayne Bennett will remain in charge of the side until at least the end of 2028.

The veteran head coach, now 76, is the most experienced in the game's history, but will add another two seasons to his tenure at the Rabbitohs.

Bennett, who has 99 games in charge of the Rabbitohs at this stage across two stints between 2019 and 2021, and again since 2025, will coach his 100th game for the Rabbitohs at the start of next year.

The Rabbitohs also confirmed there is scope for Bennett to extend his coaching career beyond the end of 2028 at Maroubra, although it's understood one of the bids to become Team 20 - based out of Ipswich - is also keen on Bennett becoming their inaugural coach if successful in gaining entry to the competition.

South Sydney's announcement on Wednesday also confirmed the arrival of Ben Te'o as defensive coach for the next three seasons, and a contract extension for Ben Hornby through to the end of 2028.

Hornby almost left the Rabbitohs earlier this year, but missed out on the head coaching role at the St George Illawarra Dragons to Dean Young.

Hornby and Young both won a premiership under Bennett at the Dragons in 2010.

“Wayne Bennett is still hungry for success and has the complete respect of everyone connected with the Rabbitohs organisation,” Rabbitohs chairman Nick Pappas said.

“Wayne has proven results over an extended period of time and is able to extract the best out of his players. We are confident that he can lead the Rabbitohs to premiership success during his tenure.

“Ben Hornby has done a tremendous job over the past seven seasons and has become one of the most sought-after young coaches in the game. Personally, I am delighted that Ben is extending his tenure with us as he is a key contributor to the coaching and management of our playing squad.

“And last, but by no means least, I know that everyone at the Club is delighted to be welcoming back Ben Te'o. Ben's significant role in the Club securing its 21st premiership in 2014 has been followed by an impressive start to his coaching career.

“We're all very pleased to have Ben returning to South Sydney for at least the next three seasons as our defensive coach. Ben understands what it means to be a Rabbitoh, and I know how much he wants to be part of more success at our Club.

“We look forward to continuing to work with both Wayne and Ben Hornby, as well as welcoming Ben Te'o back into the fold, as we work towards the Club's 22nd premiership.”

The Rabbitohs have also confirmed that Steve Antonelli will become the club's NSW Cup head coach, while Thomas Watkins has become the strength and power coach at the club.

Cuan Neyland has also been promoted to NRL senior physiotherapist, and Michael Wahlen has been promoted to NRL physiotherapist following the departure of Davis Theobald from the Rabbitohs physiotherapy team.