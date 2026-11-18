The Gold Coast Titans have announced the re-signing of Dean Ieremia on a two-year deal, extending his time on the Glitter Strip until the end of the 2028 season.

It is a massive reward for the hard work and perseverance Ieremia has put in following a checkered history with injuries throughout his brief career.

Ieremia made his NRL debut for the Melbourne Storm in 2021, accumulating only 28 NRL games since then due to major injury setbacks for the Samoan-born winger.

In the 2023 preseason, Ieremia tore his ACL in a trial match against the Warriors, ruling him out for the entire campaign that year.

Then a freak training accident in Melbourne saw him rupture his Achilles in January 2025, limiting him to only two appearances last year for Craig Bellamy's side.

The Titans picked him up on a train-and-trial deal for 2026, where he played five matches and impressed coach Josh Hannay to warrant an upgraded contract after a tough beginning to his NRL career.

Ironically, Ieremia made his club debut for the Titans against the Storm in Melbourne in Round 16.

Hannay remains impressed with the way Ieremia has conducted himself and determination to return to NRL level.

"Dean has had to work incredibly hard to get himself back to this level. What has impressed me most is the discipline and determination he has shown throughout that process," Hannay said in a Titans statement.

"There have been some really challenging periods for him, but he never lost sight of what he wanted to achieve.

"His character has been outstanding. He's a humble guy who continues to turn up, do the work and back himself, even when there were setbacks along the way. That attitude is infectious on the rest of our group.

"To see him earn his way back into the NRL this season is a great reward for that effort, and we're really pleased he's staying with us for a further two years."

Meanwhile for Ieremia, there were doubts he'd never return to the NRL level, expressing gratitude to the Titans for taking a chance on him following his injury past.

"I'm really grateful to the club for giving me the chance to restart my career here on the Gold Coast," he said.

"There were days I thought I'd never get the chance to be back on the big stage with the two major injuries I had, but I'm super proud to be back playing NRL and getting my chance to return to the field.

"I love this club and am determined to keep improving and contributing to this team.

"I'm also extremely excited to extend my time here at the Titans under Josh and want to repay the faith he and all the boys have shown in me this season."

Ieremia remains in the fight for a starting outside back position for when the Titans launch the NRL season from the bright lights of Las Vegas.

The Titans will face the Eels, while the Storm go against the Tigers on February 27 local time.