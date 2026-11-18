The Wests Tigers are preparing to make a play for Jamal Fogarty, with the halfback likely to leave the Manly Sea Eagles ahead of 2027.

Manly's salary cap has regularly been talked about as one of the tightest in the game, to the point some reports have suggested they will need to move players on to piece a squad together for 2027.

Luke Brooks and Jake Simpkin have been the two players tied to the exit gate, but Jamal Fogarty is also set to move on.

The halfback, who signed at the club from the Canberra Raiders on a long-term deal after an exceptional 2025 campaign, struggled to get the Sea Eagles up the table during 2026, and the emergence of Joey Walsh, as well as the signing of Onitoni Large, means there is no long-term spot for Fogarty.

The Tigers have struggled to piece together their own halves in recent times, and are understood to be clearing the decks for Fogarty, who would take the halfback jersey if he joins the club.

"I can tell you that the Wests Tigers are definitely in for Jamal Fogarty," Channel 9s Danny Weidler revealed.

"Behind the scenes right now, there are definitely plays for Jamal Fogarty to end up at the Wests Tigers, but it will be on their terms if it is going to happen.

"Manly are in a situation where it comes to their salary cap, and they need to move players on. Jamal Fogarty has been identified as a sellable player."

What a potential move to the Tigers for Fogarty means for Adam Doueihi, and the club's other young halves, remains to be seen.

Doueihi skipped a game in 2026 after coach Benji Marshall tried to move him out of the number seven jumper, although the utility's value across the park is one of his best assets.

The Concord-based club have also been linked to Josh Addo-Carr, but it's understood their preference is Fogarty.

"The Tigers, Josh Addo-Carr links, they are definitely interested in Addo-Carr, but that is well below the preference they have to sign Fogarty," Weidler said.

Addo-Carr, at this stage, will see out 2027 at the Parramatta Eels, but the club have already confirmed he will not be offered a new deal beyond that.

Manly's push to clear salary cap might be on, but one player they don't want to lose is Caleb Navale.

The star lock forward, fresh off the Rugby League World Cup for Fiji, has been sensationally linked with the PNG Chiefs.

"There have also been talks around Caleb Navale and PNG. He has not signed at this point with the Chiefs, in fact, they will only make him an offer today, but they are hopeful he will accept their offer."

If Navale leaves, it would clear another approximately half a million dollars from the salary cap at the end of 2027 for Manly, who have also been linked to Harry Grant and could make a full scale play for the dummy half who will attract seven figures whether he stays in Victoria or moves to another club.