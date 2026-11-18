Bulldogs GM of football Phil Gould is understood to have been assisted away from Paul Langmack's memorial service after coming unwell.

After giving a eulogy at the Bulldogs legends' funeral, Gould then became ill shortly after, and multiple people in attendance had to escort him out of the sun, according to fresh reports from the Daily Telegraph.

It is believed former NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley was the first to see Gould's condition deteriorating, coming to his assistance and halting racing journalist Richard Callander's eulogy.

Bulldogs CEO Aaron Warburton told News Corp he was initially unresponsive, but his condition improved quickly.

Gould then went into Bulldogs HQ, where he immediately felt better under air conditioning and hydration before being openly communicative.

"Gus is ok; the heat got to him, he just needed some water and sugar," Bulldogs chairman Adam Driussi told those in attendance at the ceremony.

An ambulance came to Gould assistance but remained at Belmore instead of making the trip to hospital.