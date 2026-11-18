The Sydney Roosters have announced the signings of Sam Verrills and Braden Uele to join the club in their premiership defence season, while also announcing the extension of gun outside back Tommy Talau.

Verrills will return to Bondi after tasting premiership glory with the tri-colours in 2019, scoring a decisive try in the Grand Final against the Raiders to put the Roosters on the board early in the match.

It was Verrills' debut NRL season, and he highly impressed, but was snapped up by the Titans for 2023 onwards, where he spent four seasons on the Glitter Strip.

Reports emerged that Verrill's deal was a development contract, and Zero Tackle has reached out for confirmation on his latest stay in Moore Park.

Meanwhile, Uele also returns to the club after progressing through the junior Roosters pathways.

Uele spent the bulk of his playing career with the Sharks, amassing 135 appearances in the Shire and a solitary game for North Queensland, stretching back to the start of his NRL career in 2017.

Following limited opportunities in the Sharks' NRL side, which was only four games in 2026, Uele will join the premiership-winning pack, adding extra grunt following the departure of Spencer Leniu.

Talau has also been rewarded for a solid first year at the Roosters following his switch from the Sea Eagles.

Talau reinvigorated his career on the Northern Beaches in a two-season stint for Manly after exiting the Tigers.

With an ability to cover centre and wing at a high level, Talau made five appearances in tri-colours during 2026, but will seriously push for a starting role next year.

The club has farewelled Mark Nawaqanitawase and Daniel Tupou, leaving some big spots opening up for Talau to impress during the off-season and claim a spot come March next year.

Although, Talau will link up with former Manly teammate Reuben Garrick next season, adding competition for spots, while the club also has Rex Bassingthwaighte and Cody Ramsey in the stocks.

Roosters head of recruitment Joel Carbonesaid he is thrilled to welcome both Uele and Verills back to the eastern suburbs, and spoke eagerly about Talau's extended time at the club.

“It's really pleasing to be welcoming Sam and Braden back to the Roosters, while also securing Tommy for another season. All three players will bring valuable qualities to our squad as we look ahead to 2027,” said Carbone in a Roosters statement.

“Sam made his NRL debut here and was part of our 2019 Premiership-winning team. He understands the standards and expectations of this Club, and his experience and competitiveness will be valuable additions to our squad.

“Braden also spent some of his formative years in our lower grades, and it's been great to see the player he's developed into since leaving the Club. He's a powerful front-rower who brings plenty of experience, physicality and a strong competitive edge.

“We're also really pleased to have Tommy extending his time with us. He's a talented and versatile outside back who adds valuable depth to our squad, and we're excited to see him continue to develop his game.

“All three are quality people who will make positive contributions to our squad, and we're looking forward to having them with us in 2027.”

The Roosters have kicked off preseason training to prepare for their title defence season in 2027, with their first test in Round 1 coming in the form of the Brisbane Broncos at home.