The Melbourne Storm have confirmed both forward Cooper Clarke and half Hayden Watson won't be going anywhere until at least the early part of next decade, with the duo re-signing until the end of 2032.

Incredibly, both players were already signed until the end of 2029, but are viewed by Storm powerbrokers as an integral part of the club's future plans.

“We've been really impressed with Cooper and Hayden over the past 12 months. Both are talented young footballers who have worked hard to earn their opportunities and continue to develop within our system,” the Storm's head of football Frank Ponissi said.

“Cooper has shown great consistency and competitiveness in his first NRL season, while Hayden has progressed through our pathways and demonstrated plenty of potential since making his debut.

“We see both players as important members of our long-term plans and we're delighted to have their futures secured in Melbourne until 2032."

Clarke enjoyed a breakout 2026 season, with the young forward debuting in Round 1 and going on to play all 24 games.

He was named the RLPA's rookie of the year for his efforts in 2026, finishing with 56 tackle busts in a season where he was a constant bright spot in a Storm side who struggled, missing the finals for the first time in over two decades.

Watson meanwhile is a product of the Storm's academy and worked all the way from the SG Ball Cup to an NRL debut throughout 2026.

He looked as if he belonged at the top grade making his NRL debut, and will now work for further NRL opportunities, which could be closer than he thought.

It's likely that with the exit of Tyran Wishart he will enter 2027 as the club's first-choice back-up to Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes, with Munster then likely to depart at the end of 2027 owing to the Storm's salary cap issues.

Watson, who was actually born in Victoria but grew up in Queensland, is one of a handful of players to have progressed to the NRL with the Storm after being born in the state.