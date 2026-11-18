The Canberra Raiders have yet another Englishman on the radar, with Ethan Havard the latest forward set to sign with the club.

According to multiple reports on both sides of the world, the forward is in talks with the Canberra Raiders to sign on after impressing off the bench in two of England's Rugby League World Cup games against Papua New Guinea and Tonga.

The Bulgarian-born forward is highly rated by the Raiders, who have had plenty of success with English forwards previously - Morgan Smithies heads to the Perth Bears in 2027, but Matty Nicholson is still at the club and could well move in to the regular run-on 13 for Ricky Stuart's side.

It's understood Havard toured Canberra's facilities while he was in Australia, and that the Raiders actually want to sign him for 2027, although that is unlikely to happen given he is still contracted to the Wigan Warriors.

The Warriors have no interest in handing the forward an early release, but will be powerless to stop him joining the English exodus to the NRL at the start of 2028.

The Raiders have been desperate to add to their forward stocks for the 2027 campaign, with the club losing Smithies, Josh Papalii and Corey Horsburgh for next year out of a forward pack that was already considered short on depth.

Joseph Tapine will go around again in 2027, and so will Ata Mariota who has impressed in his NRL games to date at the Raiders, while the club have also added fringe forwards Jaiyden Hunt from the Brisbane Broncos, Josiah Pahulu from the Melbourne Storm and the currently injured Lipoi Hopoi from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

That ultimately leaves them in a similar, if not worse, predicament to the one they faced in 2026, but they still have a handful of roster spots left and will look to add to their engine room with them.

The Raiders are believed to be in talks with a number of key forwards for 2028 as well, led by their plight to replace second-rower Hudson Young, who will make the move to the PNG Chiefs for their inaugural season.