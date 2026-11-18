Bulldogs general manager of football Phil Gould has given an update on his health following a medical episode suffered at Paul Langmack's memorial service.

Gould has revealed he doesn't remember what happened when he was believed to become faint and lost balance.

Footage revealed by News Corp showed Gould being assisted by multiple people in attendance at Langmack's service, including NSWRL CEO Dave Trodden, helping him out of the sun and into the Bulldogs' sheds.

The incident occurred when Gould was sitting directly in the sun, but was quickly helped with hydration and the assistance of paramedics.

Gould was quick to praise all the people reaching out to see if is alright, but selflessly didn't want to overshadow Langmack's service at Belmore Oval.

The legendary NSW Blues coach was taken to hospital then given the all-clear to return home later Wednesday night.

"Thank you to all the well-wishers and the very kind messages. Too many to respond to individually. Greatly appreciated," Gould wrote on X on Wednesday night.

"I've just arrived home after spending the afternoon in Canterbury Hospital. The staff at the hospital were outstanding. Thank you very much for your care and attention.

"Special thanks too, to our legend Dr George Peponis who travelled with me to the hospital and didn't leave until he knew I was ok.

"Thanks to those who assisted me at the ground. I honestly don't remember what happened, so I will find out in due course and individually thank those responsible.

"I'm more concerned about interrupting the special day for Paul Langmack, his family and supporters. It was a great send-off for Paul and full credit goes to our tremendous Bulldog staff who arranged the whole day. Thanks too, to the Bulldog Board for making the Memorial possible.

"Thanks to all who attended to pay tribute to a Great Man. Paul was one of a kind. Thanks again for all your kind words and thoughts."

Langmack was a Bulldogs legend who tragically passed on November 5, with the club holding a service in honour of the 10-time Australian Kangaroo.