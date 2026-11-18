The 2026 Rugby League World Cup has several aspects of international rugby league that need to be changed.

From pay disparity to the skill gap between the best and worst teams, and most recently, the Golden Boot Award ahead of the World Cup Final.

It's not the first time the Golden Boot Award has caused controversy, with the end of 2025 debating the deserved winner (in this case, Dylan Brown) versus the actual winner, Harry Grant.

Meanwhile, fan discourse hinted at ignoring the Pacific Championships, with the Ashes series between Australia and England taking place at the same time.

The winner of the Golden Boot for the men's and women's games was announced on Thursday night ahead of the World Cup final, with Kalyn Ponga winning the men's and Stacey Waaka for the women's.

The Golden Boot winner being decided without finishing the entire tournament was a strange call, let alone ahead of each final.

Currently, the award is decided considering the players' performances in international rugby league matches, such as Test matches and major tournaments.

A panel, which meets the criteria of 50-plus international matches, decides the winner of the award after the matches have taken place.

How we recognise the best players in the game needs an overhaul.

After all, we're talking about what should be one of the most prestigious awards in the game, as it is currently treated like the World Cup pay disparity.

A World Cup deserves a different approach

The World Cup final is a major occasion in any sport, especially rugby league.

Athletes talk about wanting to play in the big games and to win.

These players are among the best teams to cement their place in the game's history.

The Clive Churchill Medal has long recognised the best player on the field in an NRL Grand Final.

Rather than asking a judging panel to assess performances across an entire calendar year or just the World Cup specifically, the Golden Boot in a World Cup year could recognise the player who delivers when the stakes are highest.

This would give an extra layer of significance for the final, giving the award a clear moment of recognition and making it part of the occasion itself.

Of course, there is an argument that the best player across an entire World Cup campaign should be recognised rather than someone who happens to produce the standout performance in the final.

A player could dominate the tournament from the opening match, only for somebody else to produce one exceptional performance in the decider.

That is a legitimate consideration. However, the Golden Boot does not necessarily do a good job of recognising the best players during the campaign anyway.

The World Cup-year criteria could instead reward a player for the defining match in the tournament.

As the 2026 Rugby League World Cup will be in the history books, two New Zealand Kiwis stars won the award without winning the tournament.

It's the second consecutive World Cup in which a player from the non-winning side won the Golden Boot, with Joseph Manu winning the Award in 2022 despite New Zealand losing to Australia in the semi-final, and Australia winning the tournament, defeating Samoa.

Ponga winning the award this year is the third time since 2008 that a player from either the losing team in the World Cup final or a player from a non-World Cup final side takes home the Golden Boot.

In the women's game, since they started giving out the Golden Boot Award in 2018, it is the second World Cup in a row that a New Zealand player won the award despite not winning the World Cup.

In 2022, Racene McGregor took the award home, and in the most recent tournament, Stacey Waaka did.

That's not to say these players didn't deserve the award.

However, having a prestigious award specifically for international play and not giving it to a player from the winning side of the tournament feels wrong in some capacity.

It's strange that Australian sport is stuck in the expectations versus reality of award-giving.

Non-World Cup years need accountability

Outside a World Cup year, the Golden Boot should return to being an overall assessment of the international season, just like the current format.

Whether that involves the Pacific Championships, an Ashes series, Test tours or other sanctioned internationals, every fixture should contribute to the overall assessment.

Currently, a panel of judges determines the winner. The men's panel includes Darren Lockyer, Ruben Wiki, James Graham, Petero Civonceva and Adrian Morley.

The women's panel includes Karyn Murphy, Tahnee Morris, Honey Hireme-Smiler, Trish Hina and Luisa Avaiki.

While the experience and standing of those involved should be respected, supporters and the wider rugby league community are largely left waiting for the final announcement without having a clear picture of how the voting has unfolded.

That is where the Dally M Medal provides an example worth following.

The NRL publishes its Dally M leaderboard throughout the season until round 12.

Supporters keep up with the leading vote-getters and track how the list evolves.

Why couldn't international rugby league offer something similar?

A structured voting system could be introduced, with two independent judges allocating three, two and one points after every international fixture.

The list of judges needs to be confirmed publicly either ahead of each round and game or before the tournament.

Although people can find out who votes on the Golden Boot, rugby league struggles with transparency around the voters and making it super obviously clear to fans.

It normally takes someone from the panel to say they had a hand in voting and explain the reason behind their choices.

Then, the votes would be officially recorded and published, giving supporters a running leaderboard throughout the international calendar.

This would give V'landys more content, and fans could see who is consistently performing, which players are building momentum, as well as the scores given by the judging panel.

Rather than simply announcing a winner at the end of the year, the International Rugby League could demonstrate exactly how that player earned the recognition.

Judges could remain independent, with their selections recorded and the official tally released after each round of international fixtures.

After all the international games have been played for the year, the winner of the Golden Boot can be announced.

Give the Golden Boot the recognition it deserves

International rugby league needs awards that help generate interest in the game beyond the traditional club competitions.

The Golden Boot should be one of those awards.

It should celebrate the biggest performances, recognise consistency and give supporters a reason to follow the individual battles alongside team results.

Tweaking whether it's after the final game or after a tournament cycle while introducing a publicly recorded voting system would be a meaningful step towards achieving that.

A World Cup year should reward the player who stands tallest in the biggest match. Every other year should reward the player who has been the best across the international calendar.

The Golden Boot is already an established honour. It doesn't need a new identity or a complete overhaul.

It simply needs a voting system and an award structure that better reflect the importance of international rugby league.