Jack Bostock's market value has skyrocketed by $200,000 following a remarkable Rugby League World Cup campaign, putting the Dolphins in an even more difficult position.

Bostock enjoyed a breakout international campaign in his first appearance in the green and gold, announcing himself on the world stage with a stunning performance against New Zealand in Australia's opening match.

The 23-year-old secured a hat-trick in the Kangaroos' thrilling 24-22 victory over the Kiwis, earning player of the match honours in what was an unforgettable representative debut.

He continued his try-scoring form throughout the tournament, crossing for another six tries across Australia's next four matches before producing another double in the World Cup final against New Zealand.

His performance in the final earned him another man of the match award, with many suggesting Bostock could have been in contention for the Golden Boot had the award been decided following the final.

While the tournament has marked a significant turning point in Bostock's representative career, his rapid rise has created a headache for the Dolphins.

According to Fox Sports, Bostock's market value has increased by $200,000 in just five weeks, with his current worth understood to be around $800,000 per season.

That figure could make it increasingly difficult for the Dolphins to retain the outside back, particularly with the St George Illawarra Dragons emerging as a potential destination.

Bostock has been heavily linked with a return to the Dragons, having previously come through the club's junior pathways before making the move to Redcliffe.

Dragons CEO Tim Watsford has acknowledged the club's recruitment activity, while also suggesting supporters could expect movement before Christmas.

“We wanted to obviously give respect to players that are competing in the World Cup, agents, coaching staff and whatnot,” Dragons CEO Tim Watsford told Fox Sports.

“But watch this space, it's going to be a busy, busy run into Christmas.”

Watsford confirmed the club was exploring several recruitment opportunities, with Bostock among the players whose name has been linked to the Red V.

“We have got a variety of discussions going out with a variety of players. Every club does,” Watsford said.

“I'm confident we'll land a couple.”

The Dragons CEO also acknowledged Bostock's existing connections to the club, including his friendships with several players still at the club.

“Obviously friends with a lot of boys in here as well. Hence the linkage that you get kind of straight away,” he said.

“We're hot, we're ready to go.”

For the Dolphins, the prospect of losing Bostock comes at a difficult time, with the club also looking increasingly likely to retain star centre Herbie Farnworth.

With Farnworth commanding a significant portion of the club's salary cap, finding the room to accommodate Bostock's newly inflated market value could prove challenging.

Having transformed himself into one of the Kangaroos' standout performers in the space of five weeks, Bostock's next contract decision could be just as significant as his performances on the international stage.