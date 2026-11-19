Thomas Flegler has signed with the North Queensland Cowboys from the start of 2028 in the latest contract blow for the Dolphins.

The Queensland State of Origin prop, who spent almost two years out of the game with a nerve problem in his shoulder, returned in 2026 and went straight in to the State of Origin set up for his state.

Flegler, believed to be on about $900,000 per year at the Dolphins, wasn't going to be offered the same to remain at the Dolphins beyond the end of 2027 given their salary cap crunch.

Reports emerged a few weeks ago that he had toured facilities at the Cowboys, and it emerged on Thursday morning that he had signed a three-year deal.

The Cowboys took to social media with a cryptic social media post appearing to announce his signing, and have now made the news official.

“Tom is one of the best front-row products to come out of North Queensland over the past decade and we are thrilled to bring him home,” Cowboys list and recruitment manager Clint Zammit said.

“Tom is an incumbent Maroons prop and has played for Australia, but at 27 his best football is still in front of him and that is going to be played in Cowboys colours.

“It is a testament to Tom's character to not only play rugby league again after such a serious injury, but immediately return and play at a high level.

“We look forward to Tom joining our club ahead of the 2028 season.”

The move is a big one for the Cowboys, who are preparing for the retirement of both Coen Hess and Jason Tuamalolo in a forward pack that is already underdone.

There has been talk that Taumalolo will play on in to 2028, but equally, the chance of him retiring at the end of 2027 still exists.

Thomas Mikaele, Reuben Cotter, Griffin Neame and Kaiden Lahrs are their other middle forwards currently contracted, although Lahrs is off-contract at the end of 2027 having recently signed a one-year extension.

It means Flegler, who is understood to have signed through to the end of 2030, will become the forward pack leader at the Cowboys and likely become a long-term combination up front with Neame and Lahrs, provided the later re-signs.

Flegler, now 27, played 21 games this year, but only averaged 71 metres per game, although tackled at 96 per cent and had some strong outings, coming up with 25 tackle busts and 13 offloads.

The former Bronco played 96 games for that club through to the end of 2023, and has added another 25 for the Dolphins since moving in 2024.

Originally born in Innisfail, the move sends Flegler closer to home. He will see out 2027 at the Dolphins first though, with Kristian Woolf's side looking to advance from the preliminary final they made in 2026.

The Dolphins are also in a fight to retain Jack Bostock and Herbie Farnworth, and the loss of Flegler could allow them to redistribute some funds to the outside back duo.

Salary cap has been a constant issue for the Dolphins, and their recent re-signing of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow hasn't aided issues, while the club have also locked up Selwyn Cobbo and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki in recent times.