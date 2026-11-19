The St George Illawarra Dragons are continuing their strong recruitment drive by picking up rising hooker Samuel Healey on a two-year deal starting in 2028.

Healey has played only 29 games in the top grade for the Warriors, but has shown genuine signs of a future starting star with elite deception and a quality running game.

Since his NRL debut in Magic Round last year, he has been stuck behind Wayde Egan on the interchange bench, producing a damaging one-two punch out of hooker for the Warriors.

Healey progressed through the Cronulla Sharks' pathways, returning to Sydney under Dean Young's promising vision of the Red V.

The Dragons have conducted an impressive roster overhaul after collecting the wooden spoon in 2026.

It includes recruiting Keaon Koloamatangi, Scott Drinkwater, Luke Metcalf, Kodi Nikorima, Phillip Sami and Connor Watson.

Watson is heading to Wollongong on a stopover deal for 2027, meaning Healey will join the club after his exit to fight for the starting hooker role with Jacob Liddle.

Young says he is thrilled to have Healey come on board until the end of 2029.

“Sam is a player with enormous potential. His running game, combined with the speed of the modern ruck and the six-again rule, will complement the spine we have built extremely well,” Young said in a Dragons statement.

“His craft and understanding at dummy half have continued to evolve, and I believe there is still plenty of room for improvement. As he continues to develop, his ability to influence games from that position will only grow stronger.”

Healey began to make a name for himself in the Newtown Jets system during his days in the Shire.

The 24-year-old hooker was a key member of the Jets 2024 NSW Cup winning side before heading across the ditch in 2025 with the Warriors.

Healey will get another full year of NRL experience under his belt before returning to Autralia, and working alongside the current Dally M Hooker of the Year in Egan will only benefit his game long-term.