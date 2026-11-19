Gold Coast Titans forward Adam Christensen is gauging interest from St Helens for a potential move to the Northern Hemisphere.

Christensen has caught the attention of incoming coach Kevin Walters, with reports from foxsports.com.au indicating he is viewed as a long-term prospect for the British club.

Walters is fresh off a dominating World Cup win with the Kangaroos and will now return to clubland coaching duties in England.

The 24-year-old backrower made his NRL debut for the Titans in Round 6 this year, coming off the bench in the club's demanding 52-10 victory over the Eels.

With only 21 minutes of NRL game time under his belt, it is enough to catch Walters' attention as he strives to build his dream squad for St Helens.

Christensen was an unused interchange option in four other matches in 2026.

He spent most of his time this season with the Tweed Seagulls in the QLD Cup, scoring an impressive 10 tries in 17 appearances for the feeder club.

The St Leonards product has also played every minute of every game in his 2026 QLD Cup campaign, after making the switch from the Burleigh Bears last year.

With nine line breaks and over 400 tackles made with an efficiency rate of just under 95%, he has proven he is ready to step up to the NRL.

But with Beau Fermore and Arama Hau both playing big minutes and taking the starting spots, Christensen could look for an opportunity elsewhere.

The Warriors were also interested in his services before opting to secure Thomas Fletcher from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Christensen is off-contract at the Titans from the end of the 2027 season.

Walters will welcome established NRL players Christian Tuipulotu and Tom Starling to his side in 2027 as he begins to build the club back from a disappointing season this year.

The club missed the play-offs for the first time in the Super League era.

They finished the season narrowly missing the play-offs in seventh, with 15 wins and 12 losses.