Penrith Panthers captain Isaah Yeo has finally undergone surgery on his pectoral injury, four months after suffering a complete tear against the New Zealand Warriors in an NRL first.

The nature of Yeo's injury and, more significantly, playing between suffering the injury and undergoing surgery is unprecedented in the NRL, with the circumstances potentially representing a first in professional contact sports around the world.

Typically, when a pectoral tendon tears away from the bone, surgery is performed almost immediately to repair the damage and minimise the loss of strength and function.

However, Yeo has spent the past four months without undergoing the procedure and continuing to make finals appearances for the Panthers and be a part of the Kangaroos World Cup campaign, making his situation particularly unusual given the severity of the injury.

NRL Physio highlighted the significance of the delay on social media, explaining why these injuries are ordinarily operated on straightaway.

“Surgery is usually performed immediately because of the strength and function losses that come with tearing that tendon,” he explained.

The account also pointed to the potential complications that can arise when surgery is delayed, particularly when it comes to the quality of the repair.

“The other factor which is surgical is the quality of the repair. Sometimes when there's a delay until surgery it's harder to stitch everything back together,” he continued.

“Scar tissue has built up and everything is just not as clean.”

He went on to explain that there have been a handful of comparable examples in the NFL, although those cases did not involve complete ruptures like the one suffered by Yeo.

The unprecedented circumstances have also created some uncertainty around exactly what the Panthers skipper's rehabilitation will look like.

Yeo is currently pencilled in for a return around Round 3 or 4 of the 2027 NRL season, with recovery from pectoral surgery typically taking approximately three months.

However, that timeline could change given the unusual nature of his injury and the extended period between suffering the tear and finally undergoing surgery.

While the Panthers will be hopeful their captain can return within the expected timeframe, there remains an element of the unknown surrounding his recovery.