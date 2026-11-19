The NSW Blues have confirmed Ben Hornby will jump on board as a key member of Matt King's coaching staff as they enter 2027 looking to protect the shield.

Hornby has represented the Blues three times across his career and played an impressive 273 matches in the NRL, with a premiership ring in 2011 with the Dragons.

Following his retirement from the NRL, he moved swiftly into the coaching space for the Dragons in a pathways and junior development role and became an assistant at the Dragons from 2015 to 2019.

Hornby's coach in the Red V's title-winning year was Wayne Bennett, who picked up Hornby as an assistant for the Rabbitohs, where he has been quietly absorbing plenty of learnings from the best coach of all time to strengthen his case as a future NRL coach.

For now, Hornby will use his experience to help King in the State of Origin arena when he comes up against former Dragons teammate and fellow premiership-winner Darius Boyd.

Hornby and Boyd played alongside each other in the spine in 2010, along with QLD assistant Nathan Fien, sharing premiership glory, but will now compete against each other for Origin bragging rights.

King and Hornby also shared the Origin field together in 2006, and will now link back up in a different role 20-odd years later.

“Ben brings a wealth of experience with him as both a player and a coach, which will be an asset to the Westpac NSW Blues as we prepare our State of Origin campaign for 2027,” King said in a Blues statement.

“Having played alongside him for NSW, I know how passionate he is about the sky blue jersey, and he has already enjoyed considerable success as a coach.

“I am confident that Ben will have a positive impact on both the performances and culture of the Westpac NSW Blues and the work has already started for next year.”

Meanwhile, Hornby spoke with gratitude about his appointment to the Blues staff as they begin to piece together what a squad for 2027 could look like under their new vision.

“It is an absolute honour and privilege to be involved with the Westpac NSW Blues as they look to defend the Ampol State of Origin Shield in 2027.

“Playing for the Blues was one of the highlights of my career as I have always been passionate about NSW and the blue jersey.

“I'm excited by the opportunity to be involved as an assistant coach and the vision that ‘Kingy' has to continue the success we enjoyed in 2026.

“I'll look forward to coming into camp next year and working with the game's best players to keep NSW on top.”

King and Hornby will experience a unique Origin series in their first year together when it is taken out of Australia for the first time professionally, with Auckland's Eden Park set to host a historic fixture across the ditch.