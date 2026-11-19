Jonah Pezet is wasting little time getting inside the mind of Adam Reynolds, with the incoming Brisbane Broncos playmaker turning to the retiring halfback in a bid to secure the number seven jersey he is leaving behind.

Pezet faces competition from Ben Hunt and Tom Duffy to become Brisbane's first-choice halfback in 2027, but has already identified Reynolds as a key figure in his bid to win the role.

Rather than simply competing for the position, the 23-year-old is looking to learn from one of the game's most experienced playmakers, with Reynolds offering an insight into the consistency, leadership and kicking ability required to become a regular NRL halfback.

“I came and connected with Reyno and just tried to gain that understanding from him around what it takes to be that week in, week out, half that we all want to be,” Pezet said on Tuesday.

“That relationship's going to be really special going forward. He's been in pretty much every day which has been really good to lean on.

“He was one of the best kickers in our game, so that's something that I'll lean on him a fair bit, whether it's in play, whether it's goal kicking, and then just his little leadership stuff as well around the club and the way he carried himself. That's something that we can all look up to.”

The opportunity represents an important chance for Pezet to establish himself after a difficult stop-over season at Parramatta from Storm, where expectations surrounding his arrival were not met.

The 23-year-old joined the Eels on a one-year deal ahead of the 2026 campaign, with many anticipating he would make an immediate impact alongside Mitchell Moses.

Having lost Dylan Brown to Newcastle, Parramatta were looking for Pezet to become a key part of their halves rotation, with the young playmaker expected to feature regularly and step into the halfback role whenever Moses was unavailable.

However, Pezet managed just seven first-grade appearances across the season, with his opportunities spread across Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 18 and 19.

Injuries played a part in limiting his involvement, but inconsistent form and Ronald Volkman moving ahead of him in the pecking order also contributed to a frustrating campaign, which included six appearances in the NSW Cup.

His move to Brisbane now presents an opportunity to put that disappointment behind him, although he is under no illusions about the competition for the halfback role.

“Everyone wants to play NRL every week and wants to wear the No. 7, whether come Round 1, that's me, Duffy, Dozer (Hunt), that'll sort itself out over the coming weeks. I've been here a week and am finding my feet and just ripping in,” he said.

“Dozer came back yesterday and is looking really good and we're all just connected and learning off each other.

“At the moment it's just getting running into our legs and getting our basic skills right.”

While the seven jersey remains up for grabs, Ezra Mam is expected to retain the starting five-eighth position, with Pezet also excited about the prospect of playing alongside the Broncos playmaker.

“If you get to pull on that jersey beside Ez, it's going to be an exciting thing. I think we all know when Ez is at the top of his game, he's one of the best sixes in the comp and some of the stuff he was doing out there today was pretty fun to watch,” Pezet said.

Reece Walsh is another player Pezet is looking forward to linking up with, having watched the fullback's performances for Australia.

“The bloke that played fullback the other night for Australia, he goes pretty good,” Pezet said.

“He's someone that anyone can look forward to playing with, especially when he's on his game.”

Pezet also believes Brisbane have the roster to return to premiership contention, despite falling short of expectations in 2026.

“Any opportunity to come to the biggest club in the land…with so much support. I thought it was best for my development as a player and I'm really looking forward to it.

“I think we still have the premiership outfit to be honest. I think this roster and this club is built on success and had a little hiccup last year when they had a lot of injuries, and a lot of players coming in and out.”

After failing to establish himself at Parramatta, Pezet now has a fresh opportunity to prove he belongs in the NRL's starting halves.

With Reynolds still around the club and willing to share his experience, the young playmaker will be hoping the lessons he takes from the departing halfback can help him get ahead of Hunt and Duffy and make the Broncos' number seven jersey his own.