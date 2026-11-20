The NRL have locked in the pre-season fixtures for 2027, with two weeks of trials to again be played.

An even number of teams means more games during the pre-season, and with the Sydney Roosters also scheduled to play across the first two weeks, the World Club Challenge also remains in the air.

The pre-season fixtures will run across a three-week window as per previous seasons, allowing the teams heading to Las Vegas to get their campaigns underway early.

The first game of the year will be a triple header at Campbelltown on Sunday, February 7 with the Roosters playing the Raiders, the Eels playing the Storm, and the Tigers clashing with the Titans.

Week 2 brings a full slate of nine games, with games heading to Gosford, Ballarat, Tamworth, Redcliffe, Wellington, and Canberra, while Week 3 brings another six games in Rockhampton, Hamilton, Cronulla, Manly and Mackay, as well as the Charity Shield in Mudgee.

NRL pre-season fixtures

Week 1

Sunday, Feb 7, 2pm: Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders at Campbelltown Sports Stadium

Sunday, Feb 7, 4:05pm: Parramatta Eels vs Melbourne Storm at Campbelltown Sports Stadium

Sunday, Feb 7, 6:15pm: Wests Tigers vs Gold Coast Titans at Campbelltown Sports Stadium

Week 2

Friday, Feb 12, 6pm: Sydney Roosters vs Penrith Panthers at Polytec Stadium, Gosford

Friday, Feb 12, 8pm: Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Polytec Stadium, Gosford

Saturday, Feb 13, 2pm: Melbourne Storm vs Gold Coast Titans at Mars Stadium, Ballarat

Saturday, Feb 13, 4pm: Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks at Scully Park, Tamworth

Saturday, Feb 13, 6pm: Brisbane Broncos vs Canterbury Bulldogs at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe

Saturday, Feb 13, 8pm: The Dolphins vs North Queensland Cowboys at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe

Sunday, Feb 14, 2pm: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors at Hnry Stadium, Wellington

Sunday, Feb 14, 4:05pm: Parramatta Eels vs Perth Bears at Eric Tweedale Stadium, Sydney

Sunday, Feb 14, 6:15pm: Canberra Raiders vs Manly Sea Eagles at GIO Stadium, Canberra

Week 3

Friday, Feb 19, 8pm: The Dolphins vs Newcastle Knights at Aurizon Stadium, Rockhampton

Saturday, Feb 20, 3pm: New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers at FMG Stadium, Hamilton

Saturday, Feb 20, 5:30pm: Cronulla Sharks vs North Sydney Bears at Ocean Protect Stadium, Cronulla

Saturday, Feb 20, 7:35pm: St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Glen Willow Oval, Mudgee

Sunday, Feb 21, 2pm: Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bulldogs at 4Pines Park, Brookvale

Sunday, Feb 21, 4:05pm: North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos at BB Print Stadium, Mackay