The NRL have confirmed the full fixture list for 2027, with the season to kick-off in Las Vegas on February 28.
The opening round, and magic round fixtures, were revealed earlier this week, with every game of the season now locked in.
The season kicks off with the Eels against the Titans and Storm against the Tigers in Las Vegas, before the Roosters and Broncos play the first game on Australian soil.
A new nine-game per week format with the addition of the Perth Bears means most weeks will carry an additional Sunday evening game, with eight weeks of a full slate scheduled before byes begin.
The Bears begin life in the NRL with two home games against the Manly Sea Eagles and Canberra Raiders, before they hit the road to play the Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons.
Good Friday in Round 4 brings with it a triple header, as the Bulldogs play the Rabbitohs, the Sea Eagles play the Titans and the Panthers host the Dolphins in their first game at their new home venue.
The grand final rematch has been locked in for Round 10, while Anzac Day - a Sunday in Round 8 - features the New Zealand Warriors hosting the Cronulla Sharks, and the now traditional Roosters and Dragons, and Storm and Rabbitohs games.
The Broncos and Rabbitohs are the first teams to have byes in Round 9, with more byes scheduled in Round 10, before a full slate in Round 11 for Magic Round in Brisbane, which is headlined by the Broncos and Panthers.
The week leading in to Origin 1 features eight teams having the week off and five games to be played, and so too does the week leading in to Origin 3, while there will be six games played before Origin 2.
Four teams have the week off after each Origin.
Byes then continue through to Round 23, with the final month of the season scheduled as a full slate.
The final round of the season kicks off with the Bulldogs against the Dragons, and will also feature the Roosters against the Rabbitohs, while the final day of the season sees a triple header as the Panthers host the Bears, the Eels host the Storm and the Dolphins host the Titans.
One of the concerns with the Bears that I have had has been the amount of travelling that they would incur, if they were to alternate between playing at home, and playing away the next week. I have expressed this on various platforms and suggested an optimal arrangement would be to play two weeks at home followed by two weeks away – with the away games being scheduled for a couple of teams in close geographical proximity in order to give the Bears the option of staying over for a week and training at a local ground, rather than having to fly back to Perth after the first away game then – a few days later – fly back again for the second away game
I don’t claim that the NRL has listened to me (my head is not that swollen) but I have to say I am pleased with most of the draw for the Bears.
1 and 2 both Home
3 and 4 St George and Canberra
5 and 6 both Home
7 and 8 Manly and Canterbury
9 and 10 Home and Canberra (hmm, slipped up there !)
11 and 12 Suncorp for Magic Round, and Home
13 Roosters
14 and 15 both Home
16 and 17 New Zaland and Newcastle
18
19 and 20 both Home
21
22 and 23 Cronulla and Gold Coast (second slip up)
24 and 25 both Home
26 and 27 Dolphins and Penrith (third slip up)
The second and third slip ups could have been eliminated by swapping the Dolphins to Round 22 and Cronulla to Round 26. Then Perth would have had two consecutive weeks in the South Queensland are and two consecutive weeks in the Sydney area.
All things considered, I think the NRL deserve an acknowledgement for keeping down the potential for exhaustion and injury from trans-continental flights .