The NRL have confirmed the full fixture list for 2027, with the season to kick-off in Las Vegas on February 28.

The opening round, and magic round fixtures, were revealed earlier this week, with every game of the season now locked in.

The season kicks off with the Eels against the Titans and Storm against the Tigers in Las Vegas, before the Roosters and Broncos play the first game on Australian soil.

FULL FIXTURES FOR 2027

A new nine-game per week format with the addition of the Perth Bears means most weeks will carry an additional Sunday evening game, with eight weeks of a full slate scheduled before byes begin.

The Bears begin life in the NRL with two home games against the Manly Sea Eagles and Canberra Raiders, before they hit the road to play the Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Good Friday in Round 4 brings with it a triple header, as the Bulldogs play the Rabbitohs, the Sea Eagles play the Titans and the Panthers host the Dolphins in their first game at their new home venue.

The grand final rematch has been locked in for Round 10, while Anzac Day - a Sunday in Round 8 - features the New Zealand Warriors hosting the Cronulla Sharks, and the now traditional Roosters and Dragons, and Storm and Rabbitohs games.

The Broncos and Rabbitohs are the first teams to have byes in Round 9, with more byes scheduled in Round 10, before a full slate in Round 11 for Magic Round in Brisbane, which is headlined by the Broncos and Panthers.

The week leading in to Origin 1 features eight teams having the week off and five games to be played, and so too does the week leading in to Origin 3, while there will be six games played before Origin 2.

Four teams have the week off after each Origin.

Byes then continue through to Round 23, with the final month of the season scheduled as a full slate.

The final round of the season kicks off with the Bulldogs against the Dragons, and will also feature the Roosters against the Rabbitohs, while the final day of the season sees a triple header as the Panthers host the Bears, the Eels host the Storm and the Dolphins host the Titans.

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