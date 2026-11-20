The 2027 NRL fixtures have been revealed, with all teams still to have three byes during the campaign.

The heavy concentration of them is around the Origin period, with all teams scheduled to have two in the seven-week window, while all teams will also have another bye either before or after the Origin period.

No byes are scheduled between Round 1 and 8, or during the final month of the season.

Here is when every team will have their weeks off during 2027.

Brisbane Broncos: Round 9, 15, 18

Canberra Raiders: Round 15, 18, 22

Canterbury Bulldogs: Round 13, 16, 19

Cronulla Sharks: Round 14, 17, 21

Gold Coast Titans: Round 12, 15, 18

Manly Sea Eagles: Round 10, 13, 18

Melbourne Storm: Round 12, 15, 18

Newcastle Knights: Round 12, 16, 23

New Zealand Warriors: Round 10, 13, 20

North Queensland Cowboys: Round 12, 15, 18, 20

Parramatta Eels: Round 14, 17, 20

Perth Bears: Round 14, 18, 21

Penrith Panthers: Round 12, 18, 22

South Sydney Rabbitohs: Round 9, 14, 19

St George Illawarra Dragons: Round 12, 16, 20

Sydney Roosters: Round 12, 15, 19

The Dolphins: Round 12, 18, 23

Wests Tigers: Round 13, 16, 19