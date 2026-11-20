The NRL draw is out for 2027, with the Brisbane Broncos lumped with the toughest fixture list.
The Broncos have wound up with a score higher than every other club in the competition, playing six of their seven double-up matches against last year's top eight.
The Melbourne Storm, Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons have also wound up at the wrong end of the leaderboard, while the Cronulla Sharks take a break from having an easy run through the season.
At the other end of the board, the Canberra Raiders have been handed the easiest schedule, with the Dolphins, North Queensland Cowboys and Perth Bears also getting a smooth run through the season.
The Bears, in their first NRL season, will have other challenges throughout the course of the campaign, and have been installed as favourites for the wooden spoon.
For the below calculations, each team has been assigned a score between 1 and 18 - 1 for the Perth Bears, 2 for last year's wooden spooners the St George Illawarra Dragons, an so on to the minor premiers, the Penrith Panthers, who have been assigned 18 points.
The team with the highest score has the toughest schedule, and the team with the lowest score the easiest schedule.
Fixture difficulty rankings, 2027
1. Brisbane Broncos
Score: 259
Top-eight matches: 14
Average opponent strength: 10.79
2. Melbourne Storm
Score: 255
Top-eight matches: 13
Average opponent strength: 10.63
3. Parramatta Eels
Score: 248
Top-eight matches: 12
Average opponent strength: 10.33
4. St George Illawarra Dragons
Score: 240
Top-eight matches: 12
Average opponent strength: 10.00
5. Cronulla Sharks
Score: 236
Top-eight matches: 11
Average opponent strength: 9.83
Score: 231
Top-eight matches: 11
Average opponent strength: 9.63
7. Sydney Roosters
Score: 230
Top-eight matches: 10
Average opponent strength: 9.58
8. Wests Tigers
Score: 230
Top-eight matches: 11
Average opponent strength: 9.58
9. Newcastle Knights
Score: 224
Top-eight matches: 11
Average opponent strength: 9.33
10. Canterbury Bulldogs
Score: 222
Top-eight matches: 11
Average opponent strength: 9.65
11. Manly Sea Eagles
Score: 221
Top-eight matches: 10
Average opponent strength: 9.21
12. Penrith Panthers
Score: 221
Top-eight matches: 10
Average opponent strength: 9.21
13. New Zealand Warriors
Score: 220
Top-eight matches: 10
Average opponent strength: 9.17
14. South Sydney Rabbitohs
Score: 220
Top-eight matches: 9
Average opponent strength: 9.17
15. Perth Bears
Score: 213
Top-eight matches: 9
Average opponent strength: 9.26
16. North Queensland Cowboys
Score: 210
Top-eight matches: 9
Average opponent strength: 8.75
17. The Dolphins
Score: 209
Top-eight matches: 9
Average opponent strength: 8.71
18. Canberra Raiders
Score: 207
Top-eight matches: 10
Average opponent strength: 8.63
I doubt that the NRL worries much (if at all) about this.
The numbers fall out at the end, but there are more important considerations in setting the draw.
Having said that, your Dragons look to have come out badly on this scale, while the high-flying Dolphins seem to have done well.