The NRL draw is out for 2027, with the Brisbane Broncos lumped with the toughest fixture list.

The Broncos have wound up with a score higher than every other club in the competition, playing six of their seven double-up matches against last year's top eight.

The Melbourne Storm, Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons have also wound up at the wrong end of the leaderboard, while the Cronulla Sharks take a break from having an easy run through the season.

At the other end of the board, the Canberra Raiders have been handed the easiest schedule, with the Dolphins, North Queensland Cowboys and Perth Bears also getting a smooth run through the season.

The Bears, in their first NRL season, will have other challenges throughout the course of the campaign, and have been installed as favourites for the wooden spoon.

For the below calculations, each team has been assigned a score between 1 and 18 - 1 for the Perth Bears, 2 for last year's wooden spooners the St George Illawarra Dragons, an so on to the minor premiers, the Penrith Panthers, who have been assigned 18 points.

The team with the highest score has the toughest schedule, and the team with the lowest score the easiest schedule.

Fixture difficulty rankings, 2027

1. Brisbane Broncos

Score: 259

Top-eight matches: 14

Average opponent strength: 10.79

2. Melbourne Storm

Score: 255

Top-eight matches: 13

Average opponent strength: 10.63

3. Parramatta Eels

Score: 248

Top-eight matches: 12

Average opponent strength: 10.33

4. St George Illawarra Dragons

Score: 240

Top-eight matches: 12

Average opponent strength: 10.00

5. Cronulla Sharks

Score: 236

Top-eight matches: 11

Average opponent strength: 9.83



Score: 231

Top-eight matches: 11

Average opponent strength: 9.63

7. Sydney Roosters

Score: 230

Top-eight matches: 10

Average opponent strength: 9.58

8. Wests Tigers

Score: 230

Top-eight matches: 11

Average opponent strength: 9.58

9. Newcastle Knights

Score: 224

Top-eight matches: 11

Average opponent strength: 9.33

10. Canterbury Bulldogs

Score: 222

Top-eight matches: 11

Average opponent strength: 9.65

11. Manly Sea Eagles

Score: 221

Top-eight matches: 10

Average opponent strength: 9.21

12. Penrith Panthers

Score: 221

Top-eight matches: 10

Average opponent strength: 9.21

13. New Zealand Warriors

Score: 220

Top-eight matches: 10

Average opponent strength: 9.17

14. South Sydney Rabbitohs

Score: 220

Top-eight matches: 9

Average opponent strength: 9.17

15. Perth Bears

Score: 213

Top-eight matches: 9

Average opponent strength: 9.26

16. North Queensland Cowboys

Score: 210

Top-eight matches: 9

Average opponent strength: 8.75

17. The Dolphins

Score: 209

Top-eight matches: 9

Average opponent strength: 8.71

18. Canberra Raiders

Score: 207

Top-eight matches: 10

Average opponent strength: 8.63