The NRL draw for the 2027 season has been revealed, with Queensland powerhouse club Brisbane Broncos sharing the honours of most free-to-air games with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers.

Meanwhile, in the nation's capital, Raiders fans will only experience a handful of matches on free-to-air throughout the season, with the Titans getting a solitary spot on Nine's broadcast.

Brisbane Broncos: 13

Canberra Raiders: 3

Canterbury Bulldogs: 13

Cronulla Sharks: 5

Gold Coast Titans: 1

Manly Sea Eagles: 10

Melbourne Storm: 12

Newcastle Knights: 8

New Zealand Warriors: 5

North Queensland Cowboys: 6

Parramatta Eels: 13

Perth Bears: 8

Penrith Panthers: 13

South Sydney Rabbitohs: 12

St George Illawarra Dragons: 10

Sydney Roosters: 13

The Dolphins: 12

Wests Tigers: 7