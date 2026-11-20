The NRL draw for the 2027 season has been revealed, with Queensland powerhouse club Brisbane Broncos sharing the honours of most free-to-air games with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers.
Meanwhile, in the nation's capital, Raiders fans will only experience a handful of matches on free-to-air throughout the season, with the Titans getting a solitary spot on Nine's broadcast.
Brisbane Broncos: 13
Canberra Raiders: 3
Canterbury Bulldogs: 13
Cronulla Sharks: 5
Gold Coast Titans: 1
Manly Sea Eagles: 10
Melbourne Storm: 12
Newcastle Knights: 8
New Zealand Warriors: 5
North Queensland Cowboys: 6
Parramatta Eels: 13
Perth Bears: 8
Penrith Panthers: 13
South Sydney Rabbitohs: 12
St George Illawarra Dragons: 10
Sydney Roosters: 13
The Dolphins: 12
Wests Tigers: 7
I can see why Channel 9 does not want to show matches with teams that don’t draw big audiences, but one game for the Titans and three for the Raiders is a bit mingy !