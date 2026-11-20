The Raiders suffered a big drop-off in 2026 but it wasn't through any lack of effort from their star number six, Ethan Strange.

His 21 games for the Green Machine saw a return of seven tries, 10 try assists, 10 line-break assists, almost 75% run metres per game and a tackle percentage of over 90%.

No one will forget his near perfect cameo in Origin One where he lead the Blues to the might unlikely of victories. He'll play plenty of rep footy moving forward.