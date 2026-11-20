The five-eighth role has certainly changed over the years.
It's longer just a "second receiver" roll as they're expected to create like a halfback, run like a fullback and tackle like a lock.
Today we are here to celebrate the best performing number sixes in the competition for 2026.
10. Ethan Strange
The Raiders suffered a big drop-off in 2026 but it wasn't through any lack of effort from their star number six, Ethan Strange.
His 21 games for the Green Machine saw a return of seven tries, 10 try assists, 10 line-break assists, almost 75% run metres per game and a tackle percentage of over 90%.
No one will forget his near perfect cameo in Origin One where he lead the Blues to the might unlikely of victories. He'll play plenty of rep footy moving forward.
Leaving the number on the back aside, I’d view Mr Trindall as a halfback rather than five-eight.