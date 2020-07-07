2020-07-09T09:50:00ZQueensland Country Bank Stadium
Cowboys
Roosters
1H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3C. LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
4Esan MarstersEsan Marsters
5V. HolmesValentine Holmes
6S. DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
7Jake CliffordJake Clifford
8Josh McGuireJosh McGuire
9Reece RobsonReece Robson
10Francis MoloFrancis Molo
11Shane WrightShane Wright
12Coen HessCoen Hess
13Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
 
14Ben HamptonBen Hampton
15Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
16Peter HolaPeter Hola
17Gavin CooperGavin Cooper
 
20Corey JensenCorey Jensen
21Jake GranvilleJake Granville
James TedescoJames Tedesco1
Ryan HallRyan Hall2
Josh MorrisJosh Morris3
Joseph ManuJoseph Manu4
Brett MorrisBrett Morris5
Luke KearyLuke Keary6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan7
J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves8
Jake FriendJake Friend9
S. TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho10
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton11
M. AubussonMitchell Aubusson12
Nat ButcherNat Butcher13
 
Lachlan LamLachlan Lam14
S. TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua15
P. FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili16
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins17
 
D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita18
Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu21

2020-07-10T08:00:00ZCbus Super Stadium
Titans
Warriors
1Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson
2Anthony DonAnthony Don
3Beau FermorBeau Fermor
4B. CartwrightBryce Cartwright
5Treymain SpryTreymain Spry
6Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor
7Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9Erin ClarkErin Clark
10Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
11Sam StoneSam Stone
12Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave
13Jai ArrowJai Arrow
 
14Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
15Sam LisoneSam Lisone
16Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
17Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
 
18Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread
19Nathan PeatsNathan Peats
20Greg LeleisiuaoGreg Leleisiuao
21Tyrone RobertsTyrone Roberts
R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck1
David Fusitu’aDavid Fusitu’a2
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert3
Peta HikuPeta Hiku4
Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo5
C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita6
Blake GreenBlake Green7
J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown8
Wayde EganWayde Egan9
Adam BlairAdam Blair10
Jack MurchieJack Murchie11
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris12
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton13
 
Agnatius PaasiAgnatius Paasi14
J. HetheringtonJack Hetherington15
Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i16
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga17
 
Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr18
Gerard BealeGerard Beale20
King VuniyayawaKing Vuniyayawa21
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey22

2020-07-10T09:55:00ZBankwest Stadium
Rabbitohs
Wests Tigers
1L. MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2Dane GagaiDane Gagai
3Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
4James RobertsJames Roberts
5Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
6Cody WalkerCody Walker
7Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9Damien CookDamien Cook
10Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
11Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a
12Ethan LoweEthan Lowe
13Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 
14Liam KnightLiam Knight
15Bayley SironenBayley Sironen
16Patrick MagoPatrick Mago
17Hame SeleHame Sele
 
18Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
19Steven MarstersSteven Marsters
20Troy DarganTroy Dargan
21Corey AllanCorey Allan
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma2
M. Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam3
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye4
Tommy TalauTommy Talau5
Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds6
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks7
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai8
Harry GrantHarry Grant9
Oliver ClarkOliver Clark10
Luke GarnerLuke Garner11
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua12
M. EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth13
 
Elijah TaylorElijah Taylor14
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele15
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre16
Chris LawrenceChris Lawrence17
 
Benji MarshallBenji Marshall18
Reece HoffmanReece Hoffman19
Billy WaltersBilly Walters20
Russell PackerRussell Packer21

2020-07-11T05:00:00ZNetstrata Jubilee Stadium
Sharks
Panthers
1Josh DuganJosh Dugan
2Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3Bryson GoodwinBryson Goodwin
4Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
5R. MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
7Chad TownsendChad Townsend
8Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita
9Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
11Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12Wade GrahamWade Graham
13Jack WilliamsJack Williams
 
14Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
15B. Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
16Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
17Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
 
18Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
19Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
20William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
21Nene MacdonaldNene Macdonald
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards1
Josh MansourJosh Mansour2
Dean WhareDean Whare3
S. CrichtonStephen Crichton4
Brent NadenBrent Naden5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary7
James TamouJames Tamou8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau9
J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau11
Liam MartinLiam Martin12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo13
 
Tyrone MayTyrone May14
Zane TetevanoZane Tetevano15
Moses LeotaMoses Leota16
Billy BurnsBilly Burns17
 
Mitchell KennyMitchell Kenny18
M. Watene-ZelezniakMalakai Watene-Zelezniak19
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu20
Charlie StainesCharlie Staines21

2020-07-11T07:30:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Broncos
Bulldogs
1Tesi NiuTesi Niu
2Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3H. FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
4Darius BoydDarius Boyd
5Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
6Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7Brodie CroftBrodie Croft
8T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
9Issac LukeIssac Luke
10Payne HaasPayne Haas
11Alex GlennAlex Glenn
12Corey OatesCorey Oates
13P. CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 
14Tom DeardenTom Dearden
15Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
16Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
17Ben Te’oBen Te’o
 
18Cory PaixCory Paix
19Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate
20Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
21Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak1
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith3
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya4
C. CrichtonChristian Crichton5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran6
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham7
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman8
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King9
Dylan NapaDylan Napa10
Josh JacksonJosh Jackson11
R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner12
Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson13
 
Kerrod HollandKerrod Holland14
Dean BrittDean Britt15
Renouf To’omagaRenouf To’omaga16
Sauaso SueSauaso Sue17
 
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden19
Jack CoggerJack Cogger20
Sione KatoaSione Katoa21
Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis22

2020-07-11T09:35:00ZGIO Stadium
Raiders
Storm
1C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2Nick CotricNick Cotric
3Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker
4M. OldfieldMichael Oldfield
5B. SimonssonBailey Simonsson
6Jack WightonJack Wighton
7George WilliamsGeorge Williams
8Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson
10Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui
11Hudson YoungHudson Young
12E. WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
 
14Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili
15Kai O’DonnellKai O’Donnell
16Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton
17Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana
 
18Tom StarlingTom Starling
19Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley
20Darby MedlynDarby Medlyn
21Curtis ScottCurtis Scott
R. PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen1
Marion SeveMarion Seve2
Justin OlamJustin Olam3
Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr5
Ryley JacksRyley Jacks6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich8
Cameron SmithCameron Smith9
Christian WelchChristian Welch10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi11
K. BromwichKenneath Bromwich12
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane13
 
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith14
T. Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui15
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth16
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona17
 
Darryn SchonigDarryn Schonig18
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster19
Brenko LeeBrenko Lee20
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes21

2020-07-12T06:05:00ZMcDonald Jones Stadium
Knights
Eels
1Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2Tex HoyTex Hoy
3Enari TualaEnari Tuala
4Bradman BestBradman Best
5Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
6Kurt MannKurt Mann
7Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce
8David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
9A. McCulloughAndrew McCullough
10Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
11L. FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
12Aidan GuerraAidan Guerra
13Herman Ese’eseHerman Ese’ese
 
14Starford To’aStarford To’a
15Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
16Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
17Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
 
18Tautau MogaTautau Moga
19Josh KingJosh King
20P. CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
21Connor WatsonConnor Watson
C. GuthersonClinton Gutherson1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo2
M. JenningsMichael Jennings3
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake4
Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown6
Jai FieldJai Field7
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo10
Shaun LaneShaun Lane11
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson12
Nathan BrownNathan Brown13
 
David GowerDavid Gower14
S. UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu15
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore16
Brad TakairangiBrad Takairangi17
 
Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro18
George JenningsGeorge Jennings19
Will SmithWill Smith20
Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey21

2020-07-12T08:30:00ZNetstrata Jubilee Stadium
Dragons
Sea Eagles
1Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty
2Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira
3Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
4Zac LomaxZac Lomax
5M. RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa
6Corey NormanCorey Norman
7Adam CluneAdam Clune
8Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
9Ben HuntBen Hunt
10Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan
11Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
12Tariq SimsTariq Sims
13Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
 
14Trent MerrinTrent Merrin
15Josh KerrJosh Kerr
16Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono
17Jackson FordJackson Ford
 
18Timoteo LafaiTimoteo Lafai
19Tristan SailorTristan Sailor
20Jason SaabJason Saab
21Korbin SimsKorbin Sims
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick1
Jorge TaufuaJorge Taufua2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker3
Moses SuliMoses Suli4
Tevita FunaTevita Funa5
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker6
D. Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka8
Danny LeviDanny Levi9
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau10
Joel ThompsonJoel Thompson11
Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic13
 
Cade CustCade Cust14
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski15
Sean KeppieSean Keppie16
Morgan BoyleMorgan Boyle17
 
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell18
Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot19
Abbas MiskiAbbas Miski20
H. Olakau’atuHaumole Olakau’atu21

