FULL TIME: Knights vs Eels – Round 9, 2020

2020-07-12T06:05:00Z - McDonald Jones Stadium
Match Summary
Knights
Eels
|1
|TRIES
|2
A. McCullough 34'
R. Matterson 16'
M. Sivo 64'
|0/1
|CONVERSIONS
|0/2
|0/0
|PENALTY GOALS
|1/1
C. Gutherson 59'
|4
|HALF TIME
|4
Team Stats
Knights
Eels
All Runs228
All Run Metres1895
Line Breaks3
Offloads13
Kick Metres427
40/200
Tackles375
Missed Tackles30
Penalties Conceded4
Errors14
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Maika Sivo
|4
|A. McCullough
|4
|Ryan Matterson
|4
|C. Gutherson
|2
|S. Utoikamanu
|0
Top Goal Kicker
|C. Gutherson
|1
|S. Utoikamanu
|0
|Aidan Guerra
|0
|Tex Hoy
|0
|Marata Niukore
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Maika Sivo
|1
|A. McCullough
|1
|Ryan Matterson
|1
|S. Utoikamanu
|0
|Aidan Guerra
|0
Top Try Assists
|Reed Mahoney
|1
|C. Gutherson
|1
|S. Utoikamanu
|0
|Aidan Guerra
|0
|Tex Hoy
|0
Top Runs
|Mitchell Pearce
|29
|Nathan Brown
|28
|Kalyn Ponga
|25
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|22
|C. Gutherson
|19
Top Run Metres
|Nathan Brown
|269
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|220
|Kalyn Ponga
|182
|C. Gutherson
|180
|David Klemmer
|161
Top Linebreaks
|Enari Tuala
|2
|Reed Mahoney
|1
|Maika Sivo
|1
|A. McCullough
|1
|Dylan Brown
|1
Top Offloads
|David Klemmer
|3
|Shaun Lane
|2
|Tautau Moga
|2
|Hymel Hunt
|2
|Junior Paulo
|2
Top Tackles
|Reed Mahoney
|66
|A. McCullough
|60
|Nathan Brown
|56
|Aidan Guerra
|45
|Ryan Matterson
|45
Top Missed Tackles
|Aidan Guerra
|6
|Mitchell Pearce
|5
|Daniel Saifiti
|4
|Bradman Best
|3
|Jai Field
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Kalyn Ponga
|9
|Kurt Mann
|6
|C. Gutherson
|6
|Ryan Matterson
|5
|A. McCullough
|4
Top Linebreak Assists
|C. Gutherson
|2
|Tex Hoy
|1
|Reed Mahoney
|1
|Mitchell Pearce
|1
|Waqa Blake
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Jai Field
|216
|Dylan Brown
|198
|Mitchell Pearce
|185
|Kalyn Ponga
|182
|Reed Mahoney
|112
Top Penalties
|Reed Mahoney
|2
|Waqa Blake
|2
|Tex Hoy
|1
|Bradman Best
|1
|Mitchell Pearce
|1
Top Errors
|Maika Sivo
|4
|Tex Hoy
|3
|Shaun Lane
|3
|Tautau Moga
|3
|M. Jennings
|3
Team Lists
Knights
Eels
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|5
|Hymel Hunt
|3
|Enari Tuala
|4
|Bradman Best
|18
|Tautau Moga
|6
|Kurt Mann
|7
|Mitchell Pearce
|8
|David Klemmer
|9
|A. McCullough
|10
|Daniel Saifiti
|11
|L. Fitzgibbon
|12
|Aidan Guerra
|13
|Herman Ese'ese
|2
|Tex Hoy
|15
|Jacob Saifiti
|16
|Pasami Saulo
|17
|Brodie Jones
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|C. Gutherson
|1
|Maika Sivo
|2
|M. Jennings
|3
|Waqa Blake
|4
|Blake Ferguson
|5
|Dylan Brown
|6
|Jai Field
|7
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Shaun Lane
|11
|Ryan Matterson
|12
|Nathan Brown
|13
|David Gower
|14
|S. Utoikamanu
|15
|Marata Niukore
|16
|Brad Takairangi
|17
Preview
Previous 5 Games
Newcastle
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|5/7/20
|Sea Eagles
|W 12 - 14
|27/6/20
|Cowboys
|L 32 - 20
|18/6/20
|Broncos
|W 27 - 6
|13/6/20
|Storm
|L 12 - 26
|7/6/20
|Raiders
|W 18 - 34
Parramatta
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|3/7/20
|Cowboys
|W 42 - 4
|27/6/20
|Raiders
|W 25 - 24
|20/6/20
|Roosters
|L 24 - 10
|12/6/20
|Panthers
|W 16 - 10
|6/6/20
|Sea Eagles
|W 19 - 16