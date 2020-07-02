FULL TIME: Knights vs Eels – Round 9, 2020

2020-07-12T06:05:00Z - McDonald Jones Stadium
Knights
4
Eels
10
FULL TIME
2020-07-12T06:05:00Z - McDonald Jones Stadium
Match Summary

Knights

Eels

1TRIES2
Andrew McCullough 34'
A. McCullough 34'
 
Ryan Matterson 16'
R. Matterson 16'
Maika Sivo 64'
M. Sivo 64'
0/1CONVERSIONS0/2
   
0/0PENALTY GOALS1/1
  
Clinton Gutherson 59'
C. Gutherson 59'
4HALF TIME4
 

Team Stats

Knights

Eels

All Runs

228
192

All Run Metres

1895
1813

Line Breaks

3
4

Offloads

13
8

Kick Metres

427
589

40/20

0
0

Tackles

375
430

Missed Tackles

30
27

Penalties Conceded

4
6

Errors

14
15

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Maika Sivo4
A. McCullough4
Ryan Matterson4
C. Gutherson2
S. Utoikamanu0

Top Goal Kicker

C. Gutherson1
S. Utoikamanu0
Aidan Guerra0
Tex Hoy0
Marata Niukore0

Top Try Scorer

Maika Sivo1
A. McCullough1
Ryan Matterson1
S. Utoikamanu0
Aidan Guerra0

Top Try Assists

Reed Mahoney1
C. Gutherson1
S. Utoikamanu0
Aidan Guerra0
Tex Hoy0

Top Runs

Mitchell Pearce29
Nathan Brown28
Kalyn Ponga25
R. Campbell-Gillard22
C. Gutherson19

Top Run Metres

Nathan Brown269
R. Campbell-Gillard220
Kalyn Ponga182
C. Gutherson180
David Klemmer161

Top Linebreaks

Enari Tuala2
Reed Mahoney1
Maika Sivo1
A. McCullough1
Dylan Brown1

Top Offloads

David Klemmer3
Shaun Lane2
Tautau Moga2
Hymel Hunt2
Junior Paulo2

Top Tackles

Reed Mahoney66
A. McCullough60
Nathan Brown56
Aidan Guerra45
Ryan Matterson45

Top Missed Tackles

Aidan Guerra6
Mitchell Pearce5
Daniel Saifiti4
Bradman Best3
Jai Field3

Top Tackle Breaks

Kalyn Ponga9
Kurt Mann6
C. Gutherson6
Ryan Matterson5
A. McCullough4

Top Linebreak Assists

C. Gutherson2
Tex Hoy1
Reed Mahoney1
Mitchell Pearce1
Waqa Blake1

Top Kick Metres

Jai Field216
Dylan Brown198
Mitchell Pearce185
Kalyn Ponga182
Reed Mahoney112

Top Penalties

Reed Mahoney2
Waqa Blake2
Tex Hoy1
Bradman Best1
Mitchell Pearce1

Top Errors

Maika Sivo4
Tex Hoy3
Shaun Lane3
Tautau Moga3
M. Jennings3

Team Lists

Knights

Eels

1Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
5Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
3Enari TualaEnari Tuala
4Bradman BestBradman Best
18Tautau MogaTautau Moga
6Kurt MannKurt Mann
7Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce
8David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
9A. McCulloughAndrew McCullough
10Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
11L. FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
12Aidan GuerraAidan Guerra
13Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese
 
2Tex HoyTex Hoy
15Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
16Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
17Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
C. GuthersonClinton Gutherson1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo2
M. JenningsMichael Jennings3
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake4
Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown6
Jai FieldJai Field7
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo10
Shaun LaneShaun Lane11
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson12
Nathan BrownNathan Brown13
 
David GowerDavid Gower14
S. UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu15
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore16
Brad TakairangiBrad Takairangi17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Newcastle

DATEOPPRESULT
5/7/20Sea EaglesW 12 - 14
27/6/20CowboysL 32 - 20
18/6/20BroncosW 27 - 6
13/6/20StormL 12 - 26
7/6/20RaidersW 18 - 34

Parramatta

DATEOPPRESULT
3/7/20CowboysW 42 - 4
27/6/20RaidersW 25 - 24
20/6/20RoostersL 24 - 10
12/6/20PanthersW 16 - 10
6/6/20Sea EaglesW 19 - 16
 