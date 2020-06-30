FULL TIME: Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers – Round 9, 2020

2020-07-10T09:55:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
Rabbitohs
18
Wests Tigers
10
FULL TIME
Match Summary
Rabbitohs
Wests Tigers
|4
|TRIES
|2
D. Gagai 32'
D. Gagai 37'
J. Roberts 46'
D. Gagai 56'
J. Aloiai 63'
R. Hoffman 68'
|0/4
|CONVERSIONS
|1/2
M. Mbye 65'
|1/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|0/0
A. Reynolds 8'
|10
|HALF TIME
|0
Team Stats
Rabbitohs
Wests Tigers
All Runs200
All Run Metres1890
Line Breaks6
Offloads2
Kick Metres611
40/200
Tackles358
Missed Tackles32
Penalties Conceded5
Errors10
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Dane Gagai
|12
|Reece Hoffman
|4
|James Roberts
|4
|Josh Aloiai
|4
|Adam Reynolds
|2
Top Goal Kicker
|Adam Reynolds
|1
|Moses Mbye
|1
|Reece Hoffman
|0
|Thomas Burgess
|0
|Hame Sele
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Reece Hoffman
|1
|James Roberts
|1
|Josh Aloiai
|1
|Thomas Burgess
|0
Top Try Assists
|Adam Reynolds
|2
|Harry Grant
|1
|L. Mitchell
|1
|Cody Walker
|1
|Moses Mbye
|1
Top Runs
|David Nofoaluma
|19
|Reece Hoffman
|18
|Dane Gagai
|18
|Campbell Graham
|17
|Thomas Burgess
|16
Top Run Metres
|Dane Gagai
|185
|Hame Sele
|175
|David Nofoaluma
|173
|Tevita Tatola
|165
|Campbell Graham
|158
Top Linebreaks
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Reece Hoffman
|1
|Adam Reynolds
|1
|Luke Garner
|1
|James Roberts
|1
Top Offloads
|Harry Grant
|2
|Luciano Leilua
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|1
|Damien Cook
|1
|Oliver Clark
|1
Top Tackles
|M. Eisenhuth
|57
|Harry Grant
|55
|Damien Cook
|47
|Luciano Leilua
|37
|Cameron Murray
|36
Top Missed Tackles
|Luke Brooks
|6
|Thomas Burgess
|5
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Ethan Lowe
|4
|M. Eisenhuth
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|David Nofoaluma
|6
|Luke Garner
|5
|Damien Cook
|5
|Adam Doueihi
|5
|James Roberts
|5
Top Linebreak Assists
|Adam Reynolds
|2
|L. Mitchell
|2
|Harry Grant
|1
|Luke Brooks
|1
|Cody Walker
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Adam Reynolds
|574
|Luke Brooks
|254
|Josh Reynolds
|158
|Harry Grant
|88
|Benji Marshall
|62
Top Penalties
|Luke Garner
|2
|Thomas Burgess
|1
|Campbell Graham
|1
|Mark Nicholls
|1
|Harry Grant
|1
Top Errors
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Jaydn Su'a
|2
|Patrick Mago
|2
|Dane Gagai
|2
|Adam Reynolds
|1
Team Lists
Rabbitohs
Wests Tigers
|1
|L. Mitchell
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Campbell Graham
|4
|James Roberts
|5
|Alex Johnston
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Tevita Tatola
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Thomas Burgess
|11
|Jaydn Su'a
|12
|Ethan Lowe
|13
|Cameron Murray
|14
|Liam Knight
|15
|Bayley Sironen
|16
|Patrick Mago
|17
|Hame Sele
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Adam Doueihi
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Moses Mbye
|4
|Chris Lawrence
|17
|Reece Hoffman
|19
|Josh Reynolds
|6
|Luke Brooks
|7
|Josh Aloiai
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Oliver Clark
|10
|Luke Garner
|11
|Luciano Leilua
|12
|M. Eisenhuth
|13
|M. Chee-Kam
|3
|Elijah Taylor
|14
|Thomas Mikaele
|15
|Benji Marshall
|18