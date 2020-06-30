FULL TIME: Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers – Round 9, 2020

2020-07-10T09:55:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
Rabbitohs
18
Wests Tigers
10
FULL TIME
2020-07-10T09:55:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
Match Summary

Rabbitohs

Wests Tigers

4TRIES2
Dane Gagai 32'
D. Gagai 32'
Dane Gagai 37'
D. Gagai 37'
James Roberts 46'
J. Roberts 46'
Dane Gagai 56'
D. Gagai 56'
 
Josh Aloiai 63'
J. Aloiai 63'
Reece Hoffman 68'
R. Hoffman 68'
0/4CONVERSIONS1/2
  
Moses Mbye 65'
M. Mbye 65'
1/1PENALTY GOALS0/0
Adam Reynolds 8'
A. Reynolds 8'
  
10HALF TIME0
 

Team Stats

Rabbitohs

Wests Tigers

All Runs

200
185

All Run Metres

1890
1579

Line Breaks

6
4

Offloads

2
8

Kick Metres

611
634

40/20

0
0

Tackles

358
427

Missed Tackles

32
34

Penalties Conceded

5
6

Errors

10
8

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Dane Gagai12
Reece Hoffman4
James Roberts4
Josh Aloiai4
Adam Reynolds2

Top Goal Kicker

Adam Reynolds1
Moses Mbye1
Reece Hoffman0
Thomas Burgess0
Hame Sele0

Top Try Scorer

Dane Gagai3
Reece Hoffman1
James Roberts1
Josh Aloiai1
Thomas Burgess0

Top Try Assists

Adam Reynolds2
Harry Grant1
L. Mitchell1
Cody Walker1
Moses Mbye1

Top Runs

David Nofoaluma19
Reece Hoffman18
Dane Gagai18
Campbell Graham17
Thomas Burgess16

Top Run Metres

Dane Gagai185
Hame Sele175
David Nofoaluma173
Tevita Tatola165
Campbell Graham158

Top Linebreaks

Dane Gagai4
Reece Hoffman1
Adam Reynolds1
Luke Garner1
James Roberts1

Top Offloads

Harry Grant2
Luciano Leilua1
David Nofoaluma1
Damien Cook1
Oliver Clark1

Top Tackles

M. Eisenhuth57
Harry Grant55
Damien Cook47
Luciano Leilua37
Cameron Murray36

Top Missed Tackles

Luke Brooks6
Thomas Burgess5
Campbell Graham4
Ethan Lowe4
M. Eisenhuth4

Top Tackle Breaks

David Nofoaluma6
Luke Garner5
Damien Cook5
Adam Doueihi5
James Roberts5

Top Linebreak Assists

Adam Reynolds2
L. Mitchell2
Harry Grant1
Luke Brooks1
Cody Walker1

Top Kick Metres

Adam Reynolds574
Luke Brooks254
Josh Reynolds158
Harry Grant88
Benji Marshall62

Top Penalties

Luke Garner2
Thomas Burgess1
Campbell Graham1
Mark Nicholls1
Harry Grant1

Top Errors

David Nofoaluma3
Jaydn Su'a2
Patrick Mago2
Dane Gagai2
Adam Reynolds1

Team Lists

Rabbitohs

Wests Tigers

1L. MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2Dane GagaiDane Gagai
3Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
4James RobertsJames Roberts
5Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
6Cody WalkerCody Walker
7Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9Damien CookDamien Cook
10Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
11Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a
12Ethan LoweEthan Lowe
13Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 
14Liam KnightLiam Knight
15Bayley SironenBayley Sironen
16Patrick MagoPatrick Mago
17Hame SeleHame Sele
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma2
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye4
Chris LawrenceChris Lawrence17
Reece HoffmanReece Hoffman19
Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds6
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks7
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai8
Harry GrantHarry Grant9
Oliver ClarkOliver Clark10
Luke GarnerLuke Garner11
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua12
M. EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth13
 
M. Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam3
Elijah TaylorElijah Taylor14
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele15
Benji MarshallBenji Marshall18

Preview

Previous 5 Games

South Sydney

DATEOPPRESULT
5/7/20BulldogsW 10 - 26
25/6/20PanthersL 20 - 12
19/6/20WarriorsW 40 - 12
13/6/20TitansW 32 - 12
5/6/20StormL 22 - 8

Wests Tigers

DATEOPPRESULT
4/7/20PanthersL 12 - 19
28/6/20BulldogsW 6 - 34
20/6/20CowboysW 36 - 20
13/6/20RaidersL 6 - 14
7/6/20TitansL 28 - 23
 