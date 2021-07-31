There has been plenty of speculation and movement off-field this week ahead of the August transfer deadline, while rumours for 2022 are also heating up. Here is the transfer wrap!

Tigers move to distance themselves from Curtis Scott rumours

Out of favour Canberra Raiders' centre Curtis Scott has been self isolating in Canberra in an attempt to make himself available to move back into the Queensland bubble.

It's unlikely that will be with the Raiders though, with the club seemingly not having the centre in their plans.

The Wests Tigers had been heavily linked with the former Storm man, however, Michael Maguire moved to distance the club from him during the week.

Warriors "certain" to make play for Manu

The New Zealand Warriors are certain to make a play for Joseph Manu on November 1, with his contract ending at the end of 2022.

The off-contract star is likely to command a $1 million price tag, and the Warriors are reported to have let the Roosters know of their intentions, according to Brent Read, who was speaking on Triple M.

Broncos board reportedly concerned over Haas deal

Rumours have surfaced suggesting monster front rower Payne Haas has begun to negotiate a ten-year, ten-million dollar deal to stay at the Broncos for life.

However, it's understood members of the board have reservations over the deal, with some suggesting he may not be ready for such a responsibility.

It would be the biggest deal in Broncos' history.

Siosiua Taukeiaho rumoured to be linked with England

One of the NRL's best props, Siosiua Taukeiaho, has been linked with a shock move to England, with the front-rower reportedly offered a big money move to relocate.

In what is likely to be a relief to Roosters' fans, he has moved to distance himself from the rumours, despite his less than straightforward season with games from the bench and struggles due to injury.

Taukeiaho, 29 years of age, is contracted at Bondi until the end of 2022 on over $600,000 per year.

Jordan Pereira set to move to Brisbane

The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly continuing to move towards their 2022 roster. Following the signatures of Adam Reynolds and Brenko Lee, they are now also chasing St George Illawarra Dragons' winger Jordan Pereira.

The off-contract winger has struggled for game time at the Red V this season, even with Mikaele Ravalawa missing much of the season. With plenty of young talent at the club, he may exit for a change of scenery.

OFFICIAL: Knights re-sign Kurt Mann

Kurt Mann has re-signed with the Newcastle Knights for a further two years, tying him to the club until at least the end of 2023.

Mann, normally a utility option, has found a home in the centres under Adam O'Brien this year, and has performed outstandingly ahead of his contract extension.

Sea Eagles chasing Luke Garner

The Manly Sea Eagles are reportedly looking to bolster their forward pack by chasing Wests Tigers' gun Luke Garner.

Garner has been one of the best this season for the Tigers, who have struggled right throughout the campaign.

Garner is still under contract for 2022 however with the Tigers, who are unlikely to be keen on letting him go.

Bulldogs sign Paul Vaughan

Delisted St George Illawarra forward Paul Vaughan has signed a one-year deal with Canterbury.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that the veteran forward has joined the Belmore club.

Vaughan will remain out of the action for the rest of the 2021 season and is set to pull on a Bulldogs jumper come Round 1, 2022.

Papenhuyzen urges Smith to re-sign with the Storm

Ryan Papenhuyzen re-signed with the Melbourne Storm during the week for a further three years, and reportedly wasted no time in urging Brandon Smith to do the same thing.

Smith's contract has been the topic of hot discussion around the NRL, with clubs reportedly lining up to acquire the star from 2023.

The Roosters are said to have joined that list.

Cowboys looking to lock-in Murray Taulagi

The Cowboys are looking to secure the services of breakout centre Murray Taulagi as interest from rival clubs grows.

As reported by Fox Sports' George Clarke, North Queensland and Taulagi are nearing agreement on a two-year contract extension.

The deal will take Taulagi's tenure to the end of the 2023 season.

OFFICIAL: Milford signs with Souths for 2022

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed their latest recruit for 2022, with Anthony Milford set to join the club.

It had been speculated that Milford would be offered a deal by South Sydney if Dane Gagai ended up with the Newcastle Knights, and with that decision reportedly being made, Milford confirmed he would link with the Rabbitohs just days later.

It's said the Rabbitohs may use Milford as a bench replacement for Benji Marshall, who is still not committed to playing in 2022.

Sam Stone reportedly agrees to deal with English club

Gold Coast Titans second-rower has reportedly agreed to a move to the Leigh Centurions in the English Super League.

First reported a few weeks ago, Leigh were also rumoured to be chasing Nene Macdonald. It's understood Stone's move would be immediate, seeing him complete the 2021 season in England.

Tesi Niu reportedly set to exit Brisbane 2022

The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly battling to hold onto young gun back Tesi Niu. The 19-year-old has made the Broncos' number one jumper his own in recent weeks, but it's thought the club won't be able to hold him under the salary cap moving forward.

Clubs are reportedly showing interest in the youngster, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the head of the list and firming as his most likely destination next season.

Dale Copley set to move on immediate Roosters' move

Brisbane Broncos' centre Dale Copley is still being tipped to move to the Sydney Roosters before the August 1 transfer deadline.

With the Sydney Roosters desperately attempting to address a growing casualty ward, it's tipped the centre has been approached by the Roosters, with Brisbane likely to let him go.

The Roosters are without all of Joseph Sualii, Billy Smith and Matt Ikuvalu in the backline, while Josh Morris was also injured in their victory over the Eels on Thursday.

Sharks reportedly chasing Braidon Burns

The new look Cronulla Sharks are seeking to lure another youngster to the Shire, with Rabbitohs centre Braidon Burns on their hit list.

With new head coach Craig Fitzgibbons set to take over, and recent signings Dale Finucane, Nicho Hynes and Cameron McInnes already being announced, the team Cronulla will field in 2022 is beginning to take shape, and the addition of Burns would be an excellent depth signing.

Caleb Aekins seeking a career revitalisation in England

Having played just seven games in 2021, Caleb Aekins is reportedly keen on heading overseas and playing in England.

The back-up option for Canberra, he spent time in first grade following a season-ending injury to Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, but has since been moved out of the top 17, and with Xavier Savage coming through as a talented youngster, Aekins no longer wants to hang around.

Up to four English clubs are rumoured to be interested in his services.

