The contract of Joseph Manu continues to be at the top of the NRL priority list for many clubs, with the off-contract star continuing to draw plenty of attention.

While the Roosters are reportedly desperate to hang onto their key man, Manu is said to want to play fullback.

It's something he simply won't be able to do at the Roosters, given James Tedesco still sits in front of him and is likely to continue playing for many years to come yet.

It has been tipped Manu will be the NRL's next million-dollar player, likely putting him out of the Roosters' available salary position.

Manu has impressed at the back in games when Tedesco has been missing through Origin commitments or injury, and it's tipped the New Zealand Warriors will throw their hat into the ring to make a serious offer for the 25-year-old.

Warriors' coach Nathan Brown told Triple M radio that while Reece Walsh is their long-term fullback, and Shaun Johnson's arrival at the club will stop Walsh from playing halves next year, he had identified Manu as someone who could play multiple positions.

“Obviously we see Reece as our longer-term prospect as fullback but someone like Joey, who can cover a number of positions, if anyone can secure a player like that, we’ve seen what a great job he’s done for the Roosters this year in a number of positions,” Brown said.

“We’ve also got Chanel Harris-Tavita coming back who we’ve got high hopes for to be a longer-term player and we’ve got Shaun too coming. Obviously with Shaun’s age, he’s more of a two-year prospect.

“So in the scheme of things, a player like Joey is someone you can have in your club for a longer-term and he can play a number of important positions."

The Austrlaian's Brent Read, speaking on Triple M said the Warriors will certainly make a play for Manu, and thanks to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's departure allowing them to forward pay contracts in 2022, the Auckland-based outfit should have plenty of money to throw at Manu.

“So ‘Sulli’ (Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan) spoke to Nick Politis to let him know that they were interested in Joey Manu, and Nathan Brown said nothing to dismiss the fact,” he said.

“The Roger Tuivasa-Sheck decision plays into this a bit because by allowing Roger to go early, they cleared up a significant amount of money under their salary cap.

“(They can) essentially pay guys more this year which reduces the amount they’ve got to pay them next year.

“The Roosters are well-aware of it, but the Warriors won’t be the only club, if Joey Manu hits the market from November 1, that will be interested in him. There will be other clubs circling."

Manu has been linked to multiple clubs around the competition, with his signature likely to be widely chased should the Roosters fail to lock him down by November 1.

It's been reported the Roosters are looking at offers for both Manu and Angus Crichton though, although confirmation remains to be seen, with both players off contract at the end of 2022.