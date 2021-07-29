The Sydney Roosters are expected to be heavily active in both the transfer market, and the player retention space over the coming weeks.

With the August 1 and November 1 deadlines approaching respectively before they can't bring players in for the remainder of the season, and before their off-contract stars can negotiate for 2023, the Roosters have plenty to sort out.

Of immediate priority is finding a replacement outside back thanks to injuries to Matt Ikuvalu, Joseph Sualii and Billy Smith, to go with the earlier retirement of Brett Morris.

Dale Copley looks to be the player hot on the radar if he is released by the Brisbane Broncos in the coming days, but the Roosters will then turn their attention to longer-term projects.

Both New South Wales Origin second-rower Angus Crichton, and gun centre Joseph Manu are both off-contract at the end of the 2022 season, and the tri-colours are reportedly keen to hang onto both.

NRL.com is reporting that the club understand the pressure Manu will be under, with the Warriors among other clubs making him a recruitment target.

Manu is reported to want to have a long-term run at fullback, making his decision a complicated one, given the success he has had with the Roosters.

He will, however, not be landing the number one jersey at Bondi anytime soon, with James Tedesco one of the best players in the game and unlikely to relinquish the spot.

Crichton, on the other hand, signed a one-year extension for 2022 in April, but was reportedly told by the club they'd come back to him with a longer-term deal for 2023 and beyond.

Boyd Cordner's retirement, and Isaac Liu's relocation to the Gold Coast for next year, will see money freed up to likely have Crichton extend, while Manu's decision could shape their roster moving forward.