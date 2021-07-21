On November 1st this year a host of superstars will officially be off contract for the 2023 season meaning they will be able to discuss their futures with other clubs.

Some of the names off-contract include Viliame Kikau, Cody Walker and Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Scrolling through the list though, one player who stands out to me is Joseph Manu. A superstar centre with very public ambitions to shift into a fullback role.

Despite his success in Roosters colours, he is a player I believe can be tempted into shifting clubs to seek a positional change and a big upgrade in contract value.

Below are the most likely landing spots for the Kiwi superstar.

Cronulla Sharks

Earlier this year I wrote that the Sharks were only a Nicho Hynes and Joey Manu signing double away from completely turning around the team's fortunes. Step one complete, now for step two?

Craig Fitzgibbon would obviously have an inside run on Manu's abilities. He would surely also hold the inside lane when it came to discussions if called upon.

Earlier this year the Sharks re-signed young gun Will Kennedy so the previous clear run to the custodian role is no longer there. That said, Kennedy's form has dipped since Matt Moylan's injury and bringing in a marquee signing like Many could see him shifted.

The Sharks have Jesse Ramien but are searching for a second long-term centre. Manu and Ramien would form arguably the strongest centre pairing in the game.

Then there's always the chance Manu could switch into the six. He and Hynes are an intriguing combination that if given a full pre-season could cause some major issues for other sides.

The Sharks also have a massive amount of cap space available for next year and beyond. If they were to sign Manu for 2023 they very likely could match or exceed any offer on the table.

If the Sharks really want Manu they have plenty in their favour. They have a possible number one jersey, more than enough cap space and a familiar face in Fitzgibbon.

Brisbane Broncos

The Broncos hold two aces in the deck here. They have an open fullback spot and they have the biggest single market in Rugby League. This leads to third party opportunities.

Brisbane could likely swoop in on November 1st and drop a deal for Manu to play in the number one for the next four years on money and opportunities no one else could match.

The Broncos haven't had a full time number one since Darius Boyd. They've tried multiple options and as well as Tesi Niu has played recently, Manu instantly improves the side.

I don't think the Broncos could lure Manu away from Sydney to play centre so this would likely come down to Manu's want to play fullback.

Adam Reynolds arrives next year while most of Brisbane's young talent has been extended long-term.

There's a lot to like here in this situation for both club and player.

St George Illawarra Dragons

With Matt Dufty being shown the door, there is theoretically a spot available for Manu, should he want it.

Tyrell Sloan has shown some incredible signs in his very short NRL career so perhaps the Dragons won't be in the biggest rush to fill their fullback jersey.

Plus Cody Ramsay is supposedly seen as a long-term option in the one.

With two months of guaranteed footy between the Dragons and having to make a decision, this could be a "wait and see" option.

If Manu sees his future in the halves then the Dragons may very much be in play. They have Ben Hunt but will say goodbye to Corey Norman at the end of the season without a standout replacement option.

The Dragons could be players here but I wouldn't expect them to lead the way unless Sloan and Ramsay bomb out. They have more pressing needs.

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

The Bulldogs have shown their hand and are obviously stockpiling fullbacks, so why not one more?

Addo Carr was reportedly keen to shift to fullback while Corey Allan was viewed as their long-term one before Matt Dufty was signed. Phew.

The fact Dufty has been signed to a one year deal doesn't fill me with confidence that the Dogs are sold on his abilities.

There's absolutely nothing stopping them from a one-year stopgap option before signing Manu long-term.

The big issue here is that Manu would be looking at $800,000 plus, meaning the back five for the Dogs would chew up a huge amount of the cap.

Reports indicate they'll add TPJ and Paul Vaughan on big money deals in the coming weeks.

They need a halfback and hooker, so unless Manu wants to come play for cheap in the halves, I can't see the Dogs having the space available to trump the likes of the Broncos, Sharks or Roosters.

Sydney Roosters

I know, I know ... Boring, right? Although it may be boring, there's every chance that Joseph Manu stays in familiar surroundings and re-signs with the Roosters.

Despite a recent drop off in form Manu is largely considered a top tier centre, perhaps the best in the game. At only 25 there's no reason Manu couldn't re-sign a two-year deal and aim for a title.

With Boyd Cordner, Brett Morris and Jake Friend retiring, you'd have to think the Roosters have some cap space somewhere to upgrade and secure their star centre.

James Tedesco is only 28 so Manu would need to wait another six or so years if he has goals of being the tri-colours number one full time. Two more years of tearing it up out wide could mount an impossible to ignore case for another side.

Most of the talk is that he is expected to be on the move but I'm not so sure. He's had a pretty handy run at Bondi. Why risk that?

Verdict: If Manu wants to chase a fullback spot and decides to move from Bondi, the Broncos and Sharks look the most likely destinations. Right now, if I were framing a market, the Broncos are heavy favourites with re-signing at the Chooks the second-best bet.