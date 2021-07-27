The Manly Sea Eagles are reportedly looking to bolster their forward pack by chasing Wests Tigers' gun Luke Garner.

Garner has been one of the best this season for the Tigers, who have struggled right throughout the campaign. The club have currently escaped the top four, but only to sit 12th, and while their finals campaign is still alive, it's approaching must-win territory.

While Garner will miss this week's clash against the New Zealand Warriors which he sustained in last week's loss to Manly, the men from the northern beaches are apparently trying to get a move done, according to Wide World Of Sports' The Mole.

Garner's season has seen him make 18 appearances, taking him past 50 career efforts, and alongside Luciano Leilua, form an excellent edge combination in an otherwise misfiring Tigers team.

A try-scoring double in Round 11 was the highlight of his season, but tackling at almost 95 per cent and coming up with six line breaks, six offloads and five tries overall proves his consistency, even if his effort has been overshadowed by Leilua.

LUKE GARNER

Centre Wests Tigers 2021 SEASON AVG 0.1

Try Assists 0.1

LB Assists 0.3

Tries

Garner came through the junior ranks at Manly alongside Tom Trbojevic, and it's thought the superstar fullback will be a big part of the reason he is weighing up an offer from the club.

Leaving Manly, Garner spent time at the Roosters, before debuting for the Tigers and eventually becoming a permanent fixture in coach Michael Maguire's starting 13 each week.

This week will be the first game he has missed this year, while he also made 17 appearances last season, and 14 in 2019, scoring 13 tries across the two years.

Garner is still under contract for 2022 however with the Tigers, who are unlikely to be keen on letting him go.

Manly's second row has been strong this season, with Josh Schuster bursting onto the scene and Haumole Olokau'atu making the right edge his own.