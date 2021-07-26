The confirmation of Jordan Pereira's move to Brisbane looks to be nearing, as the Broncos' impressive recruitment drive under Kevin Walters continues for next season.

A report by The Courier Mail last month suggested the Saints winger was nearing a two-year deal with the Queensland club, and while the club are yet to confirm the signing Win News Illawarra's Corey Hammond reports an official announcement is nearing.

Pereira would join Origin representative trio Adam Reynolds, Kurt Capewell and Brenko Lee at Red Hill next year as Walters adds another key name to his roster for 2022.

Pereira has made 39 appearances in the Red V since making his debut with the Dragons in 2018, going on to score 10 tries across his four seasons at Kogarah.

The 28-year-old has battled to make Anthony Griffin's side this season, having just made a return to the NRL in Round 19 in what was his fourth showing of 2021.

JORDAN PEREIRA

Wing Dragons ROUND 19 STATS 1

Tries 175

All Run Metres 2

Tackles Made

The winger was linked to a mid-season switch to Newcastle before having his services head north of the Tweed, with there currently being no mention of a move before the August 1 deadline.

Pereira's arrival will be countered by the departure of Maroons flyer Xavier Coates, who will depart the Broncos for the Storm at season's end.

Coates has also been linked to an immediate exit before Sunday's deadline after being placed on the outer of Walters' squad.

The Broncos have also bid farewell to forward Tevita Pangai Junior (Panthers), Tom Dearden (Cowboys), Matt Lodge (Warriors) and Reece Walsh (Warriors) on immediate deals in 2021.c