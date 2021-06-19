WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 23: Jordan Pereira of the Dragons is tackled during the NRL trail match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Newcastle Knights at WIN Stadium on February 23, 2019 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The Brisbane Broncos have secured their third signing for the 2022 season, with St George Illawarra winger Jordan Pereira reportedly signing a two-year deal with the Queensland club.

As reported by The Courier Mail’s Peter Badel, Pereira will join former Origin representatives Adam Reynolds and Brenko Lee at Red hill from 2022.

The Broncos have been closely linked to Pereira’s signature recently, with The Courier Mail reporting a deal has been agreed to between both parties.

The Broncos have looked to open up cap space for next season, with gun forward Tevita Pangai Junior given permission to assess his options elsewhere.

A number of high-profile Brisbane players are set to follow Pangai Junior in departing the club at season’s end, as coach Kevin Walters has flagged a player exodus at the club in the coming months.

The three incoming signings are also combatted by the pending departure of Maroons winger Xavier Coates, who will join the Melbourne Storm from next year.

Coates’ departure will be aided by Pereira’s inclusion into the squad, with the Saints flyer having shown impressive stints in Kogarah.

The 28-year-old has played 38 games for the Dragons since making his debut in 2018 and has scored nine tries in the Red V.

  1. Good luck to Jordy when he joins the Broncos. He has been criticised by some people in the past, but he’s a fearless and solid player who has shown great ability in some of the games he’s played with the Red V.