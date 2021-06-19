The Brisbane Broncos have secured their third signing for the 2022 season, with St George Illawarra winger Jordan Pereira reportedly signing a two-year deal with the Queensland club.

As reported by The Courier Mail’s Peter Badel, Pereira will join former Origin representatives Adam Reynolds and Brenko Lee at Red hill from 2022.

The Broncos have been closely linked to Pereira’s signature recently, with The Courier Mail reporting a deal has been agreed to between both parties.

The Broncos have looked to open up cap space for next season, with gun forward Tevita Pangai Junior given permission to assess his options elsewhere.

A number of high-profile Brisbane players are set to follow Pangai Junior in departing the club at season’s end, as coach Kevin Walters has flagged a player exodus at the club in the coming months.

The three incoming signings are also combatted by the pending departure of Maroons winger Xavier Coates, who will join the Melbourne Storm from next year.

Coates’ departure will be aided by Pereira’s inclusion into the squad, with the Saints flyer having shown impressive stints in Kogarah.

The 28-year-old has played 38 games for the Dragons since making his debut in 2018 and has scored nine tries in the Red V.