Broncos centre Dale Copley is reportedly set for a return to Bondi, with an immediate switch to the Roosters in the works.

As reported by NRL.com's Dan Walsh, Copley is tipped to venture to the Chooks prior to the August 1 deadline as Trent Robinson looks to bolster their outside-back stocks.

Plagued with injuries to their depth out wide and without veteran Brett Morris through premature retirement, Robinson is reportedly looking to reunite with Copley in hope of aiding his hampered stocks.

Copley played one season with the Roosters in 2016 after departing Red Hill following six seasons with the Broncos from his debut season in 2009.

The 29-year-old spent four years with the Titans after his short stint with the Tri-colours before returning to Brisbane ahead of this season.

The veteran centre has played just three games for the Broncos in 2021, and now looks poised to add to his games tally in a switch to the Roosters.

The Roosters have emerged as a busy outlet in the transfer market this week, with the signing of Copley set edge out interest in Manly duo Jorge Taufua and Tevita Funa.

Robinson was also understood to be collecting a list of potential reinforcements for the remainder of the 2021 season, while is also facing the reality of losing forward Siosiua Taukeiaho to the Super League.