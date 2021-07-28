Sydney Roosters forward Siosiua Taukeiaho is reportedly planning for an early release from his contract in hopes of a "huge money" deal in the Super League.

One of the most consistent props in the NRL - Taukeiaho is contracted to the Roosters until the end of 2022, earning him upwards of around $650,000 per season.

SIOSIUA TAUKEIAHO

Lock Roosters 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Offloads 0.1

Try Assists 29.4

Tackles Made

As reported by senior report Buzz Rothfield said on NRL360, the Chooks forward cold be granted a release from his duties at the Bondi club in a shock move to the Northern Hemisphere.

“He was nearly the best prop in the game. He’s contracted for next year but I think they’ve come to an agreement he’ll be released for the final year because there’s a huge-money on offer in England," Rothfield said.

A silver lining to this potential departure is that it will free up enough cap space to make a competitive bid at trying to keep superstar centre Joseph Manu.

With Manu's recent form and his contributions to the Roosters at fullback in James Tedesco's absence, the young Chook has had plenty of suitors, most recently the New Zealand Warriors.

The Warriors have put their hands up and let it be known that they'd throw plenty of cash in his direction if he decided to leave the Eastern-Suburbs following the November 1 deadline.

The contention surrounding Manu's departure is that it's widely suspected the Roosters young star will renegotiate following the aforementioned deadline and expects to become the leagues latest $1 million man.

A main-stay in the Roosters' forward pack since rocketing onto the scene in 2015, Taukeiaho's services will be sorely missed if he does decide to leave.

JOSEPH MANU

Centre Roosters ROUND 19 STATS 1

Tries 1

Line Breaks 172

All Run Metres

The Roosters and coach Trent Robinson will look to the continued development of lock Nat Butcher, second row Sitili Tupouniua and the recently extended Lindsay Collins to take the load of Taukeiaho if the release goes ahead.

The Tri-Colours front-office will certainly have a busy few weeks ahead of them as they try to figure out some cap-room to bolster their outside backs ahead of finals, with their sights apparently set on a pair of Sea Eagles.