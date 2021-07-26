Following the departure of captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, the Warriors are reportedly eyeing contracted Rooster Joseph Manu.

Manu is signed to the Bondi club until the end of next season, but is tipped to be in the sights of the Warriors come the passing of the November 1 deadline, according to Triple M's Brent Read.

Read reports that while the Warriors are set to push for the 25-year-old, the Chooks are looking to lock away their impressive centre.

Tuivasa-Sheck's departure has opened up close to $1.1 million in cap space for Nathan Brown, however the future of the fullback position looks to be sewn up by young gun Queensland Reece Walsh.

“It is interesting because there have been some stories lately that the Roosters are desperate to tie Joey Manu down,” Read said.

“He has got one year left on his deal from November 1, which means from November 1 he can start talking to other clubs.

“Someone from the Warriors has already reached out to the Roosters and said out of respect for you and your club we are letting you know right now. We are going to have a red hot go and Joey Manu from November 1.

“This was before the Warriors signed Reece Walsh because they were looking at Joey Manu as a fullback."

According to Read, the Warriors could look to utilise Manu in the halves after battling through a number of options and being unable to find a formidable pairing in the middle of the pack.

“I understand they are still very keen on Joey Manu. They will look to play him at five-eighth in the No.6 jersey," he added.

“I would imagine the offer for Joey Manu is going to be in the seven figure bracket. He is about to become the game’s next million dollar man.

“As I understand it the Warriors are willing to give him somewhere close to that.

“The Roosters have got a big fight on their hands in the next three months to try and tie Joey Manu down."

Should Manu seek a place in the No.1 jumper, it is unlikely to be at either Bondi or Auckland, as the aforementioned Walsh looks destined to hold rank for the future.

The Chooks also currently boast James Tedesco at fullback, while rising star Joseph Suaalii is touted as his heir.

Manu has scored seven tries in his 18 appearances for the Tri-colours in 2021, featuring in the centres as well as fullback and five-eighth.

The New Zealand international has played 109 games for the Roosters since making his debut in 2016.