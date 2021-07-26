Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has played his last game for the New Zealand Warriors with the fullback granted an early release from his contract.

The departure of RTS comes earlier than expected but with the New Zealand Government completely pausing its travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks, Tuivasa-Sheck was left with little choice but to leave while he can still return home.

The Government have given New Zealanders one week to return home meaning Tuivasa-Sheck won't be able to play this weekend.

Warriors CEO Cameron George said the club understood the situation of Tuivasa-Sheck and supported him in his decision to depart the club early.

“We’re hugely sympathetic to Roger’s position,” said George.

“The Government paused the travel bubble last week and announced it was giving New Zealanders seven days to return home. The reality is the border might be closed for more than eight weeks.

George said that holding Tuivasa-Sheck to his contract would impact his ability to start his rugby union career with the best possible preparation.

“Roger is going to rugby union with our blessing but if we require him to see out the rest of his contract he won’t be able to return home until at least the end of September and maybe a lot later," George said in a statement.

"It would seriously impact on his ability to make his start in union and we wouldn’t want to see that happen.

“We were so excited about the chance of Roger being farewelled at Mount Smart Stadium on August 15. It would have been so fitting.

“It’s disappointing for everyone that there can’t be a better end to a wonderful career but these are the times we’re living in. Our hands are tied.”

Tuivasa-Sheck finishes with 111 games and 30 tries in his six seasons with the Warriors. Overall he has made 195 NRL appearances and scored 58 tries.