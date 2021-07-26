AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 20: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors looks on during the round 6 NRL match between the Warriors and the Cowboys at Mt Smart Stadium on April 20, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has played his last game for the New Zealand Warriors with the fullback granted an early release from his contract.

The departure of RTS comes earlier than expected but with the New Zealand Government completely pausing its travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks, Tuivasa-Sheck was left with little choice but to leave while he can still return home.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 31: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors makes a run during the round 25 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Canberra Raiders at Mt Smart Stadium on August 31, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

The Government have given New Zealanders one week to return home meaning Tuivasa-Sheck won't be able to play this weekend.

Warriors CEO Cameron George said the club understood the situation of Tuivasa-Sheck and supported him in his decision to depart the club early.

“We’re hugely sympathetic to Roger’s position,” said George.

“The Government paused the travel bubble last week and announced it was giving New Zealanders seven days to return home. The reality is the border might be closed for more than eight weeks.

WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 04: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors runs the ball during the round 21 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the New Zealand Warriors at WIN Stadium on August 4, 2018 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

George said that holding Tuivasa-Sheck to his contract would impact his ability to start his rugby union career with the best possible preparation.

“Roger is going to rugby union with our blessing but if we require him to see out the rest of his contract he won’t be able to return home until at least the end of September and maybe a lot later," George said in a statement.

"It would seriously impact on his ability to make his start in union and we wouldn’t want to see that happen.

“We were so excited about the chance of Roger being farewelled at Mount Smart Stadium on August 15. It would have been so fitting.

WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 04: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors is tackled during the round 21 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the New Zealand Warriors at WIN Stadium on August 4, 2018 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

“It’s disappointing for everyone that there can’t be a better end to a wonderful career but these are the times we’re living in. Our hands are tied.”

Tuivasa-Sheck finishes with 111 games and 30 tries in his six seasons with the Warriors. Overall he has made 195 NRL appearances and scored 58 tries.