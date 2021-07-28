The Sydney Roosters are looking to bolster their outside-back stocks amidst a list management headache for Trent Robinson.

The Chooks could be aided by the NRL as the league is tipped to introduce a loans system as early as Thursday, which would assist clubs that are battling to maintain a healthy roster.

With an extensive list of injuries added to the immediate retirement calls for Brett Morris, Boyd Cordner and Jake Friend, Robinson is reportedly planning for a busy week in the transfer market.

The Roosters have already been linked to out-of-favour Manly wing pair Jorge Taufua and Tevita Funa, but are understood to have as many as eight names on their radar to add width to their squad.

According to senior reporter Phil Rothfield, Cronulla centre Josh Dugan and Broncos winger Xavier Coates are just two names in the sights of the Roosters.

"They’re desperate for outside backs," Rothfield told NRL 360.

“They’ve got eight names, they won’t tell me who they are. Josh Dugan is on that list and Cronulla will be more than happy to release Josh Dugan.

“I don’t think the Roosters are interested though. Dale Copley from the Broncos and I spoke to Ben Ikin and he didn’t say they wouldn’t release him. Jorge Taufua at Manly is on the list but hasn’t played any (NRL) footy."

Coates is set to join the Melbourne Storm from next season, however has been linked to an early release from his Broncos contract as he remains on the outer of selection in the back-end of the season.

While the Storm - as well as the Roosters - are understood to be targeting the Maroons flyer for the remainder of the 2021 season, Rothfield suggests the 20-year-old won't be leaving Red Hill anytime soon.

“I had heard the Roosters were hopeful of getting Xavier Coates but Brisbane said no way. The reason they won’t release him but will release Anthony Milford is that they save a couple of hundred thousands if Milford goes, but Coates is on nothing. They won’t save anything.”

Chooks forward Siosiua Taukeiaho has also been linked to a move away from the club, reportedly planning a big-money move to the Super League.